The Road to OKC: 2026 NCAA Softball Automatic Qualifiers Tracker

There are 31 automatic qualifiers for the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, and the Road to Oklahoma City begins Thursday, April 30.

Only one conference does not have a tournament, the West Coast Conference, and the automatic qualifier will belong to the regular-season champion.

All conference tournaments will conclude on Saturday, May 9, and Selection Sunday will be May 10.

The selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10 on ESPN2.

Track all of the automatic bids with Softball On SI.

America East: May 6-9 at Maine

American: May 6-9 at Greenville, N.C.

ASUN: May 5-9 at Jacksonville, Fla.

Atlantic 10: May 6-9 at Saint Louis

ACC: May 6-9 at Virginia

Big 12: May 7-9 at Devon Park, Oklahoma City

Big EAST: May 7-9 at Rosemont, Ill.

Big Sky: May 4-7 at Pocatello, Idaho

Big South: May 6-9 at Spartanburg, S.C.

Big Ten: May 6-9 at Maryland

Big West: May 6-9 at Cal State Fullerton

CAA: May 6-9 at Elon

Conference USA: May 6-9 at Delaware

Horizon: May 6-9 at highest available seed

Ivy: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed

MAAC: May 6-9 at No. 1 seed

MAC: May 6-9 at Akron

MEAC: May 6-9 at Norfolk State

Missouri Valley: May 6-9 at Southern Illinois

Mountain West: May 6-9 at Nevada

NEC: May 7-9 at high seed

Ohio Valley: May 6-9 at Peoria, Ill.

Patriot League: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed

SEC: May 5-9 at Kentucky

SoCon: May 6-9 at Chattanooga

Southland: April 30 - May 9 at No. 1-2 seeds, high seed

SWAC: May 5-8/9 at Gulfport, Miss.

Summit League: May 6-9 at Twin Cities, Minn.

The tournament will be held at Minnesota's Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

Sun Belt: May 6-9 at Louisiana

WCC: No tournament (regular season champ)

WAC: May 6-9 at Tarleton State