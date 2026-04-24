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The Road to OKC: 2026 NCAA Softball Automatic Qualifiers Tracker

Tracking all 31 automatic bids for the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Texas celebrates the Women's College World Series championship game over Texas Tech at Devon Park, Friday, June 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City.
Texas celebrates the Women's College World Series championship game over Texas Tech at Devon Park, Friday, June 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 31 automatic qualifiers for the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, and the Road to Oklahoma City begins Thursday, April 30.

Only one conference does not have a tournament, the West Coast Conference, and the automatic qualifier will belong to the regular-season champion.

All conference tournaments will conclude on Saturday, May 9, and Selection Sunday will be May 10.

The selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10 on ESPN2.

Track all of the automatic bids with Softball On SI.

America East: May 6-9 at Maine

American: May 6-9 at Greenville, N.C.

ASUN: May 5-9 at Jacksonville, Fla.

Atlantic 10: May 6-9 at Saint Louis

ACC: May 6-9 at Virginia

Big 12: May 7-9 at Devon Park, Oklahoma City

Big EAST: May 7-9 at Rosemont, Ill.

Big Sky: May 4-7 at Pocatello, Idaho

Big South: May 6-9 at Spartanburg, S.C.

Big Ten: May 6-9 at Maryland

Big West: May 6-9 at Cal State Fullerton

CAA: May 6-9 at Elon

Conference USA: May 6-9 at Delaware

Horizon: May 6-9 at highest available seed

Ivy: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed

MAAC: May 6-9 at No. 1 seed

MAC: May 6-9 at Akron

MEAC: May 6-9 at Norfolk State

Missouri Valley: May 6-9 at Southern Illinois

Mountain West: May 6-9 at Nevada

NEC: May 7-9 at high seed

Ohio Valley: May 6-9 at Peoria, Ill.

Patriot League: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed

SEC: May 5-9 at Kentucky

SoCon: May 6-9 at Chattanooga

Southland: April 30 - May 9 at No. 1-2 seeds, high seed

SWAC: May 5-8/9 at Gulfport, Miss.

Summit League: May 6-9 at Twin Cities, Minn.

The tournament will be held at Minnesota's Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

Sun Belt: May 6-9 at Louisiana

WCC: No tournament (regular season champ)

WAC: May 6-9 at Tarleton State

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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