The Road to OKC: 2026 NCAA Softball Automatic Qualifiers Tracker
There are 31 automatic qualifiers for the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, and the Road to Oklahoma City begins Thursday, April 30.
Only one conference does not have a tournament, the West Coast Conference, and the automatic qualifier will belong to the regular-season champion.
All conference tournaments will conclude on Saturday, May 9, and Selection Sunday will be May 10.
The selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10 on ESPN2.
Track all of the automatic bids with Softball On SI.
America East: May 6-9 at Maine
American: May 6-9 at Greenville, N.C.
ASUN: May 5-9 at Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlantic 10: May 6-9 at Saint Louis
ACC: May 6-9 at Virginia
Big 12: May 7-9 at Devon Park, Oklahoma City
Big EAST: May 7-9 at Rosemont, Ill.
Big Sky: May 4-7 at Pocatello, Idaho
Big South: May 6-9 at Spartanburg, S.C.
Big Ten: May 6-9 at Maryland
Big West: May 6-9 at Cal State Fullerton
CAA: May 6-9 at Elon
Conference USA: May 6-9 at Delaware
Horizon: May 6-9 at highest available seed
Ivy: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed
MAAC: May 6-9 at No. 1 seed
MAC: May 6-9 at Akron
MEAC: May 6-9 at Norfolk State
Missouri Valley: May 6-9 at Southern Illinois
Mountain West: May 6-9 at Nevada
NEC: May 7-9 at high seed
Ohio Valley: May 6-9 at Peoria, Ill.
Patriot League: May 7-9 at No. 1 seed
SEC: May 5-9 at Kentucky
SoCon: May 6-9 at Chattanooga
Southland: April 30 - May 9 at No. 1-2 seeds, high seed
SWAC: May 5-8/9 at Gulfport, Miss.
Summit League: May 6-9 at Twin Cities, Minn.
The tournament will be held at Minnesota's Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.
Sun Belt: May 6-9 at Louisiana
WCC: No tournament (regular season champ)
WAC: May 6-9 at Tarleton State
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.