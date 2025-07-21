Top NCAA Softball Home Run Hitter Joins Ohio State Coaching Staff
One of the best home run hitters to grace college softball is returning to the game.
Ohio State softball announced in a press release on Friday that former Miami RedHawks infielder and slugger, Karli Spaid, is joining the Buckeyes as an assistant coach under her previous head coach, Kirin Kumar.
Spaid led the nation in home runs with 36 as a senior, becoming just the second player in Division I softball history to hit 100 career homers. She produced a .407 batting average and led the nation with a 1.102 slugging percentage, driving in 78 runs. Additionally, she ranks first in Miami history in career batting average (.395), runs scored (253), hits (274), home runs (103), and RBIs (258).
Prior to spending the 2025 season as a graduate assistant coach at Tennessee, she played for Athletes Unlimited in the 2024 AUX and Championship seasons. She also guided Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 Junior Women’s World Championship by hitting two home runs with six runs batted in.
"Karli's accolades speak for themselves," Kumar said in the press release."And for as good a player as she was, she's an even better person. I'm thrilled that she'll now have the chance to share her wisdom and experience with our players. I can't wait to have her be a part of our staff."
Spaid collected quite the accolades during her collegiate career as well. She was named First-Team All-MAC and First Team All-Region for four years, MAC Tournament MVP in 2023 and 2024, a USA Softball National Player of the Year Top-10 Finalist in 2024, and MAC Player of the Year in 2024.
Most notably, she led the RedHawks to a MAC regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for four years in a row.
Her hitting expertise will be of big help to the Buckeyes in 2026, as they are coming off a historic 45-win season that set a program and Big Ten record with 147 home runs.