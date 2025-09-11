UCF Softball Extends Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone’s Contract Through 2029
UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir announced Thursday that eighth-year softball head coach Cindy Ball-Malone has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping her at the helm through 2029.
This extension comes as no surprise, as Ball-Malone is credited with putting up one of the most successful periods in the program’s 24-year history since she was named the second head coach in June 2018.
With a 251-129-3 record, she has taken the Knights to three 40-win seasons, three conference championships, five straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021-25, and one Super Regional appearance.
"Orlando is home, UCF is home, and this team, this program, and everyone who's in it are so unique, and it's very difficult to recreate what we have here,” Ball-Malone said in the press release. “The people, atmosphere, and everyone involved in Knight nation are what make it so special, and I couldn't be more appreciative to Terry Mohajir and this university for this opportunity to continue on in my coaching career here."
Ball-Malone’s Softball Resume
- Eleven career seasons as an NCAA Division I head softball coach, including seven postseason appearances, six NCAA Tournament berths, and one NCAA super regional appearance.
- Extensive player development, highlighted by three All-American selections, one NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year selection, three national Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week selections, 10 All-Big 12 Conference selections, one American Athletic Conference AAC Pitcher of the Year selection, and one AAC Rookie of the Year selection.
- Four additional previous seasons of experience as an assistant coach at Washington and Cal State Northridge, including two NCAA super regional appearances with the Huskies.
- Playing career at the University of the Pacific that landed Ball-Malone among the selections for the 13th West Coast Conference Hall of Honor Class in 2023.
Ball-Malone and the Knights are coming off a record-setting 2025 season. In the program’s second year in the Big 12 Conference, the Knights collected seven wins over ranked opponents, which tied their 2022 record. They went on to collect their highest-ranked series win over Arizona, the largest comeback win against a ranked opponent, Missouri, and the largest overall comeback win with 11 runs over Stetson.
With two wins during the 2025 Austin Regional, Ball-Malone collected her 250th win with UCF, as well as her 350th win of her head coaching career.
Ball-Malone and her staff were recognized in 2022 as the NFCA’s Regional Coaching Staff of the Year and AAC Coaching Staff of the Year for their incredible efforts. In 2026, they look to move past the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time under Ball-Malone’s direction and move toward a Women’s College World Series Appearance.