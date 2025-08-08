UCLA Softball All-American Returns to Bruins in New Role
A former UCLA All-American third baseman is back with the Bruins. Head coach Kelly Inoye-Perez announced on Thursday that Mysha Sataraka has been hired as an assistant coach.
Sataraka spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Penn State, where she worked primarily with the offense. In her short time there, she helped lead the Nittany Lions to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024, three berths to the Big Ten Tournament, and back-to-back 30-win seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Sataraka also helped steer Penn State to its third-winningest season in program history in her second year in Happy Valley in 2024, marking a 35-20 overall record and the Nittany Lions' first NCAA Regional bid since 2011.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Mysha back to Westwood," Inouye-Perez said in the press release. "Mysha was one of the most intense competitors I've had the pleasure of coaching at UCLA. She has always possessed an unwavering belief in Bruin Magic, and will undoubtedly add more fuel to the fire for our Bruins. She understands the high standards on the field and in the classroom that UCLA softball prides itself on. Mysha has established herself as one of the top offensive minds in the country in a short time as a coach, and I'm excited to reunite with her on our staff. I can't wait to see the fusion of her expertise with our powerful lineup beginning this fall."
Sataraka’s UCLA Career Highlights
- Starting third baseman for four seasons (2013-2016)
- Helped the Bruins to back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances in 2015 and 2016
- Held a .380 batting average while posting 15 homers and 59 RBIs to earn NFCA Second Team All-American honors during her senior season.
- Selected to the All-WCWS Team after homering in each of UCLA’s two games in Oklahoma City in 2016.
- Finished career with a .337 overall batting average, 47 home runs, and 176 RBIs.
- She is still ranked in the top 10 for several categories: walks, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.
Sataraka's Coaching Experience
- 2017 – Volunteer Assistant Coach, CSUN
- 2018-20 – Assistant Coach, CSUN
- 2021-22 – Assistant Coach, LMU
- 2023-25 – Assistant Coach, Penn State
- 2026 – Assistant Coach, UCLA
The standout also has experience playing nationally and professionally. With the U.S. national team, she won silver at the ISF Junior Women’s World Championship. She went on to be a part of the USA Softball Women’s Elite Team and the World Cup of Softball in 2016.
Professionally, she played for the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch in 2017, appearing in 43 games while hitting .250 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Now with the Bruins, she’ll have the opportunity to make an impact on an already powerful lineup.