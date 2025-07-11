UCLA Softball Standout to Join Bruins Basketball Team in 2026 as Dual-Sport Athlete
The UCLA women’s basketball team announced on Friday morning in a press release that they are making a huge addition to their roster. The two-time All-American utility player with the Bruins softball team, Megan Grant, is set to hit the court and the diamond for her senior year in 2026.
Growing up, Grant was a multi-sport athlete, which followed her well into her career at Aragon High School in San Mateo, California. She lettered in softball all four years and in basketball and volleyball for three, and finished ranked No. 3 overall athlete across all sports in SportsStars’ Bay Area Top 75 Athlete yearly rankings.
"Being a Bruin is something that I take tremendous pride in," Grant said in the press release. "Words can't express how grateful I am to now be able to represent both UCLA softball and UCLA women's basketball – two elite and legendary programs. Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true. I can't thank Coach I and Coach Cori enough for allowing me to live out Little Megs' dream."
Grant has made a massive impact on the softball program in her three years, including helping the Bruins make back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances, two Pac-12 Conference regular season titles, and a Pac-12 Tournament championship.
In 2025, she set the Big Ten single-season record for home runs with 26 and had 81 runs batted in with a .933 slugging percentage.
In her career, she ranks fourth on UCLA’s all-time slugging charts with .727 and has 49 total home runs and 180 RBIs.
Wearing her softball number No.43, Grant will play guard/forward and will look to make several impacts on the basketball program as she has with the softball program.