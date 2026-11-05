UNCW Softball Coach Ashley Wade Receives Contract Extension Through 2029

UNCW softball head coach Ashley Wade has received a contract extension that will keep her in Wilmington through June 30, 2029, the university announced.

Wade, who is entering her fifth season leading the Seahawks, has guided the program to a 116-91 record since taking over in August 2022. Her teams have also posted a 67-35 record in Coastal Athletic Association play, winning at least 17 conference games in three of her four seasons.

The extension comes after a successful stretch for UNCW, highlighted by a CAA tournament championship in 2024 and the program's first-ever CAA South Division title in 2026.

"Coach Wade has done an outstanding job leading our softball program and creating an environment where our student-athletes can thrive," UNCW Director of Athletics Michael Oblinger said. "Ashley's commitment to developing our student-athletes shows both on and off the field. We look forward to the continued growth of the program under her leadership and the opportunities ahead."

Wade led the Seahawks to one of the best seasons in program history in 2024. UNCW finished with 33 wins, including a program-record 18 conference victories, before winning four consecutive games at home to capture the CAA tournament title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. It was the second conference tournament championship in school history.

The Seahawks continued their success in 2026, finishing 18-6 in conference play to claim the CAA South Division crown. UNCW also matched its program record with a 10-game winning streak for the second consecutive season.

Wade became the fastest head coach in program history to reach 100 career victories, accomplishing the milestone with a 1-0 win over Elon on March 22, 2026.

"First, I'd like to thank Chancellor Volety, Michael Oblinger, and the Board of Trustees for their trust and continued support of my leadership of this program," said Wade. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past four years on and off the field, as well as the culture we've built within our program. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue building on that success and excited to keep pushing UNCW softball forward in the years to come."

Before arriving at UNCW, Wade spent six seasons as an assistant or associate coach at Northern Illinois. She also held coaching positions at Northwestern Oklahoma State, Stevenson and Coppin State.

The extension gives Wade and the Seahawks additional time to build on a run that has established UNCW as a consistent contender in the CAA.