Three-Time Oklahoma Softball National Champion Joins UNCW Coaching Staff

A three-time national champion with the Oklahoma Sooners is taking on her first collegiate coaching role.

Alyssa Brito has officially joined the UNCW softball program as an assistant coach, the team announced Monday afternoon. Following an incredible NCAA career at the plate and now shining in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) with the Carolina Blaze, Brito will mainly serve as a hitting coach.

Brito enters the Seahawks’ dugout with a career .373 batting average with 59 home runs and 198 RBIs across 229 games played. The utility player was vital in Oklahoma’s historic national title run, as she helped the Sooners to three straight national titles from 2022-24 after transferring from Oregon.

“Alyssa Brito is the perfect fit for our program,” head coach Ashley Wade said in a press release. “She knows what it takes to compete and win at the highest level, and her experience working alongside some of the game's top offensive coaches has given her a wealth of knowledge to bring to our student-athletes.

"Just as importantly, Coach Brito has a genuine passion for developing young women and a commitment to investing in their growth, both on and off the field. We're excited about the immediate impact she will make on our student-athletes and the lasting influence she'll have on our program."

Along with being a NFCA First-Team All-American, Brito’s resume is packed with international and professional experience. Before being drafted fifth overall to the Carolina Blaze, she competed for the Oklahoma Spark in 2025, compiling a .447 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBI.

She is currently a member of the 2026 United States Women's National Team pool and was a 2026 International Cup Gold Medalist with Team USA under Patty Gasso. She hit .444 (4-for-9) with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

BRITO 💣‼️@alyss_33 launches one to left field to bring in three! 🔥



⬆️5️⃣ | 🇺🇸 6 🇨🇳 1 pic.twitter.com/mrwu0OxFGl — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) August 1, 2026

Brito capped off her season with the Blaze, hitting .246 with three home runs and eight RBI across 24 starts with the Blaze. She was a top-three finalist for the AUSL’s inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Awardand is currently excelling in the AUSL’s All-Star Cup.

jordyn rudd-lee singles and then ALYSSA BRITO STEALS HOME 😳



📺 epsn2 pic.twitter.com/xVo7l68EWW — carolina blaze | ausl (@AUSL_Blaze) July 20, 2026

"I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity and excited to be able to work day in and day out with these athletes," Brito said in a press release. "It's a privilege to be a part of their journeys and to work alongside a great staff. Wilmington is awesome - the campus and the community around it were everything."

UNCW ended its 2026 season as Coastal Athletic Association South Division Champions with a 32-19 overall record. Four transfers will now bolster the lineup in 2027, as Wade enters her fifth year at the helm.

UNCW Transfers

Mary Gooden (Florida State)

Alayna Gaddy (Jacksonville)

Emma Slutzah (Campbell)

Kennedy Linhardt (Louisburg College)