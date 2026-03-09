Virginia Tech Reaches Top 10, Florida State Falls in Softball America’s Rankings
Conference play has begun, but not much has changed in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings. Tennessee and Alabama remain undefeated, and Texas and Texas Tech swept in their first weekend of conference matchups.
Auburn and Utah enter the Top 25 after defeating Kentucky and Arizona State, while UCF makes a large jump after taking the series over OSU.
Softball America Top 10 Rankings
- Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 3)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 4)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 5)
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 6)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 7)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 8)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 9)
- Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)
Virginia Tech Hokies
The Hokies enter the Top 10 after grabbing their second straight 5-0 weekend. The team shut out James Madison, took down Michigan, Penn State, and Radford, and capped off the perfect weekend with an 11-1 run-rule victory over Bryant on Sunday.
Emma Mazzarone hit her third homer of the season to take the lead against Bryant, and immediately after, Jordan Bishop ripped her first career home run and first collegiate hit.
All 10 Hokies with at least seven at-bats hit above .310 across the weekend, while eight Hokies are hitting above .300 and four are above .400 on the season.
Tennessee Lady Vols
The undefeated Lady Vols were quite tested by LSU this weekend, but were able to come out unscathed.
Gabby Leach was the star on Sunday when she delivered a walk-off three-run homer to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate and went 6-for-10 over the three-game series with four runs, three homers, and six RBIs.
Erin Nuwer and Sage Mardjetko dominated the circle, while Karlyn Pickens still recovers from injury.
Now with a 23-0 record, the 2026 team ties 2007 for the second-best start in program history.
UCF Knights
The Knights grabbed the program’s first-ever series win over Oklahoma State on Sunday after putting up four earned runs against Cowgirls’ ace Ruby Meylan. The Knights outscored the Cowgirls 11-7 throughout the weekend while outhitting OSU 32-12 in the series.
Izzy Mertes, Kendall Yarnell, and Coco Jaimes had three-hit games and found the scoreboard in each of the final four innings on the finale on Sunday, first in response to a two-run OSU third inning, before answering again with a two-run OSU sixth inning.
