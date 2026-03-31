Virginia, Washington, Nebraska, Omaha Earn Weekly Honors from Softball On SI

A wild week of softball was highlighted by several upsets across the country. College softball saw multiple top-ranked teams lose at least one game and many win streak came to a crashing halt.

Here are the Softball On SI awards for the week of March 23-30.

Player of the Week: Macee Eaton, Virginia Cavaliers

The junior infielder/utility player had quite the weekend for the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers.

After going 0-for-2 against Liberty in a midweek clash, Eaton dominated Pitt pitching in three games. She was 6-for-9 with a double, a triple, six runs batted in and five runs scored. She had nine total bases and walked once.

Eaton's 51 RBIs on the season is is tied for fifth in a single season at UVA. Her two multi-RBI games against Pitt gave her 17 multiple-RBI games this year, one shy of her record setting 18 multiple-RBI games last season.

Pitcher of the Week: Sophia Ramuno, Washington Huskies

Washington senior Sophia Ramuno threw up a lot of zeroes.

The right-handed pitcher picked up two wins last week, a shutout at Loyola Chicago and a combined no-hitter at Iowa.

Washington extended its win streak to 20 games and is the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten.

Ramuno registered a 0.00 ERA, a 0.60 WHIP and a 0.79 opponent batting average in 11.2 innings pitched. In the two wins, she struck out 18, and allowed three hits and four walks.

The Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week is 8-2 on the season. She's tied with a team-high 83 strikeouts and a team-best 1.01 WHIP, which is tied for second-best in the conference.

Unstoppable in the circle ❌



First no-no of the year on the way to our 4th @B1Gsoftball series win 👊 pic.twitter.com/EgE8HDKAxR — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 28, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Alexis Jensen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska freshman Alexis Jensen is making quite a name for herself.

The lefty pitcher was 2-0 against the UCLA Bruins in a top-10 showdown in Lincoln that saw the Huskers win two of three games.

Jensen pitched 11.0 innings across the two games. She only allowed 10 hits, five earned runs, and five free passes while holding UCLA's Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery to a combined 3-for-12.

At the plate, Jensen delivered on Sunday with a thunderous home run that traveled 273 feet and had an exit velocity of 83 m.p.h.

This is the third time Jensen has earned Softball On SI honors this season.

Nebraska freshman LHP Alexis Jensen was 2-0 against No. 7 UCLA.



11.0 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 11 K, 4 BB, 1 HBP



Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery were a combined 3-for-12 with 0 HR’s against her.



To quote Rhonda Revelle, “She’s a DAWG.” pic.twitter.com/MDPQH16juy — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) March 30, 2026

Team of the Week: Omaha Mavericks

After beating crosstown rival Crieghton on Tuesday, 3-2, the Omaha Mavericks recorded three shutouts over Kansas City.

Omaha improved to 24-7 and 6-0 in Summit League play.

The Mavericks outscored the Roos 27-0 in the series with Maddia Groff and Alexis Wiggins combining for 16.1 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts.

Wiggins (10-1) has recorded three shutouts in 17 appearances (10 starts) and has held opposing batters to a team-best .232 average at the plate.

Groff (9-4) also earned the win over Creighton. She pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.

🏦 | For the March @fnbo Play of the Month, we present to you 2:23 of nothing but @OmahaSB dingers💣



▶️ Omaha hit seven home runs vs. Kansas City#ForThe402 pic.twitter.com/yjx6eKtx1z — Omaha Mavericks (@omavs) March 30, 2026

Offensively, it was Emma Durr who shined with a pair of home runs and five RBIs against the Roos.

As a team, the Mavericks launched seven home run in the series against UMKC, boosting the season total to 53. The team has tied its 2025 season total, good for fourth all-time at Omaha has 14 games remaining in the regular season.