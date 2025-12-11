Washington Softball Player Completes First Solo Flight in Video-Captured Milestone

Addie Craig is a woman of many talents.

The outfielder kicked off her collegiate softball career in 2025 with the Washington Huskies, appearing in 42 games, making 10 starts, and collecting 14 runs, four walks, and 2-for-4 in stolen bases. She even saw her first NCAA Tournament appearance when the team fought in the Lubbock Regional.

While gearing up for an even better sophomore season in 2026, Craig’s offseason has looked a bit different than other players. Already preparing for her post-college dreams of becoming a pilot, the mathematics and physics major spent her fall reaching major milestones.

In a video posted to Washington Softball’s social media account, Craig is seen completing her first solo flight and happily standing by her plane. If you weren’t aware of how awesome Craig was before, you will be after you watch the clip.

Future pilot Addie Craig checkin’ in ✈️



Shoutout to Addie for completing her first solo flight last week! pic.twitter.com/Z4DzUM890s — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) December 9, 2025

One of the reasons Craig chose to play at Washington was due to the academic and athletic opportunities offered. While an absolute baller at Mount Si High School, she was named First All-League in 2023 and posted the third-highest batting average in the county. Her travel team, the Northwest Grapettes, qualified for the PGF Nationals, and she was the team captain on her high school cross country team that won the program’s first-ever state championship in 2023.

“Growing up, I had always been a big Husky fan because my dad went to UW,” Craig said on National Signing Day in 2023. “Later, I learned they had pretty great academic programs and their softball team was amazing. Going to the clinic and meeting the team and coaches made it even more clear that this is where I wanted to be. I think out of the options I had this was where I was given a huge opportunity and was going to see myself being happy.”

So far, her academic excellence has made history with the Huskies. Craig was one of 12 players in 2025 who earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for her performance in the classroom and on the field. To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5 over a full academic year. The 12 selections were the most in program history.

The Huskies’ 2026 game slate is highlighted by 51 total games and 14 at Husky Softball Stadium. With a 35-19 record and a failed Regional run last season, they’ll look to get back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2023.

No matter what the outcome is on the field for Craig or the rest of Washington, she’ll forever be known as formidable.

