WCWS Finals: NiJaree Canady's Pitching Coach Offers Advice Ahead of Game 3

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) reacts after her team defeats the Texas Longhorns in a NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
During the Women’s College World Series, ESPN aired a short but powerful moment that went deeper than stats or strike zones. Roxy Moran, Nijaree Canady’s longtime pitching coach, gave a mini interview that hit straight to the heart. She’s coached Canady since 7th grade—and now, watching her shine on the biggest stage in college softball, Roxy finally said what she’s always known: “She’s special.”

There was something in the way she said it—soft, proud, and full of emotion. S wasn’t just talking about softball. She was talking about Nijaree the person. The leader. The fighter. The quiet storm with fire in her eyes.

As someone who’s coached and been coached, I know what that kind of long-term bond means. It’s not just mechanics and bullpens. It’s watching a kid grow up—through good games, bad days, pressure, doubt, and everything in between. When a coach like Roxy says now she believes Nijaree is starting to believe it too? That’s everything. Belief is what turns talent into greatness.

Nijaree Canady isn’t just a gifted pitcher. She’s calm, composed, and carries herself with a kind of quiet intensity that’s rare. Behind that cool exterior is a village—people like Roxy Moran who saw her magic long before the rest of the world tuned in.

That one moment on ESPN said more than a whole highlight reel could. At the end of the day, it’s not just about how fast you throw—it’s about who helped you believe you could, and for Nijaree, Roxy’s been that person since day one.

Katie Burkhart-Gooch
KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

