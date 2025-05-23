NiJaree Canady Leads Texas Tech Softball to First-Ever Women’s College World Series Berth
History was made on Friday afternoon for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they punched a ticket to their first-ever WCWS behind ace pitcher NiJaree Canady with a 2-1 win over Florida State.
Canady pitched all 14 innings, only allowing one run on five hits over the two game series.
The Red Raiders were red hot to start the game, getting on the board in the first inning. Alana Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to score Mihyia Davis to put them up 1-0. After that, it turned into a defensive battle with no runs scoring until the bottom of the fifth when Texas Tech's Demi Elder ripped an RBI single, scoring Alana Johnson to make it 2-0
In the top of the seventh, it looked like FSU was going to mount a comeback when Shelby McKenzie grounded out to score Katie Deck to cut the lead to 2-1 with a runner on and jut one out, but the Red Raider defense, backed by Canady, were able to get the final two outs and send Texas Tech to its first ever WCWS.
This historic moment would not have been possible without Canady. She transferred into the Red Raider program this season after spending two seasons at Stanford. Canady has been lights out all season long, both at the plate and in the circle.
Coming into this game, she had a 29-4 overall record with 198 total innings pitched. and is second in the country with a 0.92 ERA. At the plate, Canady is hitting 3.22 with 29 runs on 14 hits. She has blasted 11 home runs on a .744 slugging percentage.
Canady, was the National Player of the Year last season and is a top 3 finalist again in 2025.
Canady chose to play for Gerry Glasco and came to Texas Tech this year with a vision. After the final out was record, she shared that vision with the softball world.
"To bring this team to Oklahoma City, which we've done this year, so I'm really proud of this whole team," Canady said on the broadcast after the win.