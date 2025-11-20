West Texas A&M Softball Receives Massive Donation to Fund Player Development

During a press conference on Wednesday, it was announced that an anonymous donor is gifting $1.5 million to the West Texas A&M University softball program. The endowment will be named after Alyssa Lemos Kirsch, arguably one of the best athletes to ever play for the Lady Buffs.

The anonymous donation, made by a resident of the area who has formed close bonds with the program over the years, will support recruiting and player development and provide continued support for the team.

"But more than that, it will ensure every young woman who puts on that WT jersey is part of something enduring - a team, a family, and a university that believes in her potential," West Texas A&M President Walter V. Wendler said in the press conference.

According to Lesly Bosch Annen, the assistant vice president for major gifts, the donor had the opportunity to meet Lemos Kirsch 15 years ago at a football game at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium, while she and her teammates were working concessions. Her eventual impact on the softball program has been felt throughout the university since.

Lemos Kirsch finished her four-year career in 2014 as one of the top softball players in the nation after leading the program to the NCAA DII National Championship. She owns the DIII record for career walks after starting in a program-record 245 games.

The infielder was also a two-time All-American, earning First Team All-Lone Star Conference. She ranks second in career at-bats at 764, and runs scored at 251. She finished her career with a .328 overall batting average, 53 doubles, nine triples, 33 home runs, and a .945 fielding percentage.

With the generosity of this donor, the window to build up and coming athletes into a player like Lemos Kirsch is now open.

"Moments like this remind us that a team is never just the group of athletes on the field; it is a family made up of supporters, alumni, fans, and community members who believe in what we're building," head coach Michael Mook said in the press conference. "(The donor's) generosity doesn't simply add resources to our program; it creates opportunities, elevates expectations, and strengthens the foundation of our future."

Current West Texas A&M outfielder Emily Liskai felt deeply moved by the donation and is excited for the investment in softball and female athletes.

"Your generosity will impact more lives than you realize," Liskai said in the press conference. "You're investing in young women who work hard, compete with grit, and care deeply about representing this university with pride."

The Lady Buffs are coming off the 2025 season with a remarkable 56-8 record and a Lone Star Conference regular season title while making a run to the South Central Super Regionals.

Recommended Links