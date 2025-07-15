Wichita State Softball Legend Returns to Shockers in New Role
Sydney McKinney is headed back to Wichita State University’s dugout. The university announced on Monday that the former Shockers career record holder in batting average, hits, at-bats, on-base percentage, runs scored, and total bases will join the program for the 2025-26 season as a graduate assistant.
McKinney, now a professional infielder for the Bandits of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), is credited with putting Wichita State softball on the map. She played five seasons and nearly increased her batting average every season. She began her career as a freshman, hitting .328, and continued to improve, reaching a .522 average in her fourth year.
Due to McKinney’s rising popularity at Wichita State, Athletes Unlimited played its entire AUX season, an additional two-week season prior to the Championship Season, at Wilkins Stadium in 2024 and added it to its list of tour stops for the inaugural AUSL season this year.
And of course, McKinney has played some of her best ball right at home. During the AUX season, she posted her best finish of her career with a sixth-place effort. She collected 1,198 leaderboard points, including 840 win points and 258 stat points. She tied for fourth in the league with 490 innings win points and accumulated 100 or more leaderboard points in a game seven times, which was tied for second in the league.
When the Bandits played six games against the Blaze in Wichita in June, McKinney was of great help in their 11-2 series opener. In a four-run fourth inning, her single up the middle drove in two, and her single later in the fifth tacked on another.
McKinney was named an assistant softball coach at Marshall University in July 2023 and now possesses extensive leadership qualities. While currently pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice, her softball knowledge and skill will be of great help to Wichita’s 2026 roster, which now bolsters two new transfers, Janelle Wilson and Gabby Fakes.