How College Softball Stars Turned This MLB Legend Into a Softball Dad
Nick Swisher's 2009 World Series win with the New York Yankees, his 2010 Major League Baseball All-Star selection, and his 11 collective years in the big leagues had little impact on his two daughters' decision to play softball.
It was women’s softball and baseball standouts, such as University of Oklahoma alum and current NCAA all-time home run leader Jocelyn Alo, or two-time USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year Alex Hugo, who motivated them, all thanks to MLB’s Home Run Derby X (HRDX).
In its fourth year, the fast-paced, co-ed, three-on-three baseball format combines power hitting with athletic catching, where teams earn points for home runs and defensive catches. Each event features four teams led by an MLB legend, including Swisher, who has been part of the program since its inception in 2021.
This summer alone has seen some of the greatest female stars take on and outdo the MLB greats, and Swisher’s daughters have been taking notes.
The Sooners comprised an all-women’s team, including Alo and famed sluggers Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen.
The Yankees combined more beloved Sooners, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering, with Swisher, while Sydney Romero and Jayda Coleman represented the Dodgers.
2025 NCAA National Champion Reese Atwood and 2024 HRDX MVP Amanda Lorenz swung for the Rangers as well, while HRDX’s first-ever MVP, Erika Piancastelli, Florida freshman Taylor Schumaker, former LSU left fielder Ali Newland, and 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year Jessica Oakland highlighted the rosters as well.
"It's because of these amazing women that my daughters are playing," Swisher told Michael Clair at MLB. "It's because of the role models that we have with Home Run Derby X on the female side that my daughters wanted to play. I remember the first time she met Erika Piancastelli, Ashton Lansdell and Alex Hugo, and the way that they brought my daughters in and just treated them like they were one of them. That's what this is all about."
Like many dads and daughters, this experience has become a bonding moment for the Swishers. When his children need help on the field, he’s not advising from a baseball perspective. He’s often calling these professional women to point him in the right direction.
"I know baseball very well, but I don't know softball," Swisher told Michael Clair at MLB. "So, guess who I'm calling when I have questions? These women, because they know the answers to all that. They've been doing it. They are the experts in their field. So why wouldn't we want to try and utilize that?"
While Swisher has loved to see HRDX reach new generations, he’s also ecstatic to see the program aid the growth of softball at all levels.
"For myself, to be able to meet these softball icons and to be able to have my daughters have mentors and girls that they look up to as role models, I could not be more proud of being part of Home Run Derby X,” Swisher told Michael Clair at MLB. Like I tell these girls every single time I see them, we would be nothing if it wasn't for these softball icons and these softball champions."
The 2025 HRDX season isn’t over just yet. Swisher will meet up with Alo in Des Moines this weekend in the race for a spot at the Finals Weekend in Salt Lake City in September, all with the help of female stars next to him.