Arkansas Softball Outfielder Will Miss Entire 2026 Season After Multiple Surgeries

Arkansas softball has seen a bad case of labrum tears this offseason, leaving one player to spend her debut season on the bench.

Freshman outfielder Khamari Hall has been officially ruled out for the 2026 season, according to head coach Courtney Deifel’s press conference on Tuesday. She tore her non-throwing labrum while hitting this offseason, underwent a pair of surgeries, and needs more time than estimated to recover.

On the other hand, second baseman Karlie Davison is set to make a return from her labrum tear, which she suffered while hosting a Razorbacks youth camp this summer. She went through rehab alongside Hall and was able to make a deep bond with the rookie while they trained together.

Unfortunately for Hall, she won’t be able to play alongside the senior.

The right field competition gets a little thinner with the news that Razorback softball freshman Khamari Hall is out for the season. No doubt she’ll have a big impact on this group when her time comes — Sydney Fields (@sydney_fields1) February 3, 2026

“We had so much fun together,” Davison told Ethan Westerman at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “Obviously, I wouldn't wish that upon anyone else, but if it had to happen to both of us, I'm just grateful it happened close to the same time. We were just over three weeks apart in surgery. I would get to do something [and she would do the same not long after]. I got my sling off, and then a few weeks later, she got hers off. We got to share in just the little joys that maybe other people wouldn't understand.”

From Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas, Hall was ranked as the No.14 prospect in her class according to Perfect Game. She earned first-team all-district honors four times in addition to being named first-team All-Galveston County multiple times while in high school.

As a senior, she batted .557 with 49 hits, eight home runs, 15 walks, 39 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases while leading Clear Creek to a 20-8 record that featured a district championship.

As a junior, she batted .438 with 32 hits, four walks, three home runs, nine RBIs, 14 stolen bases, while striking out just four times and posting a .461 on-base percentage.

“Khamari is incredibly dynamic,” Deifel said of Hall on National Signing Day in 2024. “She can fly and has all three tools offensively. Khamari has the ability to be really electric at the plate and also has exceptional range defensively. We are looking forward to seeing Khamari on The Hill.”

While Hall’s collegiate career is off to a rocky start, Deifel and her staff know what the slugger and outfielder is capable of achieving. In the meantime, Arkansas outfield projections have Dakota Kennedy in left field, Reagan Johnson in center field, and either Cam Harrison or Ashtyn Reichardt in right field.

Arkansas opens the 2026 season on Friday against Virginia at the Kickin' Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C.

