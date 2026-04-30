Florida State Softball Gives Injury Update on Marin Heller

Florida State softball confirmed on Wednesday that star second baseman Marin Heller underwent surgery after she suffered an injury on April 24 against Georgia Tech.

In the final play of the game, the freshman went to field a ground ball in the basepath between first and second, causing her and the Georgia Tech runner to collide. Heller was down on the ground for several minutes before walking off.

Heller missed the rest of the series.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support after this past weekend’s game vs. Georgia Tech. I want to give a huge shoutout to all the medical staff for having my back right away after the collision, and a special thank you to our FSU medical staff for taking such good care of me once I got back to Tallahassee. I already underwent surgery, and I am on the road to recovery, hoping to get back with my team soon. This game tests you, and I know I am built for it. I am ready to compete and join my squad as soon as possible to finish what we started,” Heller said in the announcement.

Head coach Loni Alameda spoke with members of the media on Wednesday ahead of the team’s matchup against Boston College, with the ACC regular season championship on the line. Despite surgery, Alameda remains optimistic that Heller will rejoin the team in the next few weeks.

“She is kind of a day-to-day situation,” Alameda said. “She did have surgery, and we are just waiting out how she reacts in the next week or so. She is right there with us, I can tell you that."

Up until Friday, Heller had started all 48 games for the Seminoles at second base and was a staple in the lineup, hitting .352 with a .451 on-base percentage. She’s collected four triples, two homers, and 25 RBIs, holding a fielding percentage of .977.

The rookie has even combined with Isa Torres and Ashtyn Danley for 43 doubles, and all rank in the top 12 of the ACC in doubles. She’s also combined with Makenna Sturgis, Anna Hinde, and Hayley Griggs to hit .326 with 16 home runs and 113 RBIs.

The Seminoles will take on Boston College in a three-game series beginning Friday, and every moment matters. They’re neck-and-neck with Duke in the ACC standings right now with an 18-3 conference record, while the Blue Devils are 20-4.

If FSU sweeps Boston College, the Noles will be outright ACC Regular Season Champions, but if they drop one game, they will share the ACC Regular Season Championship with Duke. Who gets the one seed in the ACC Tournament will come down to the Syracuse and Virginia Tech series. If Virginia Tech sweeps Syracuse, FSU will be the one seed. If Syracuse takes a game from the Hokies, Duke will be the one seed.