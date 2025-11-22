Florida State Softball Infielder to Miss 2026 Season After ACL Surgery
The Florida State Seminoles will be without a freshman catcher and infielder this spring after she underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACL) surgery on Friday.
Danika Spinogatti posted the news on her X account.
"Had successful ACL surgery today and now the rehab begins," Spinogatti wrote. "Thank you to the amazing FSU medical staff for taking great care of me but also to Coach (Lonni) Alameda for bringing a great care package to my hotel room!"
The injury happened at practice on Nov. 1, according to a separate post on X.
Spinogatti arrived in Tallahassee after a storied high school career at Montverde Academy in Florida. The 2025 graduate left the program as the all-time leader in four offensive categories: runs batted in (116), doubles (34), home runs (15), and walks (91).
As a senior, the Winter Garden, Fla., native finished with a .485 batting average, eight home runs, and 30 RBIs. She was a six-time Florida Class 3A All-State honoree and a finalist for the 2025 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year.
A member of the under-18 Italian National Team, Spinogatti helped Montverde Academy to its first-ever state title in 2024. She was also named the Montverde Academy Athlete of the Year and became just the 10th female athlete in the school's history to earn the honor.
Florida State Announces 2026 Schedule
The Seminoles uniquely revealed their 2026 schedule in a social media post featuring more than 20 former players in a heartwarming video.
The season kicks off with the team’s annual First Pitch Party on Jan. 31, followed by the Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day on Feb. 1.
Jo Ann Graf Class
Feb. 5: vs Samford
Feb. 6: vs Samford
Feb. 6: vs Marshall
Feb. 7: vs Iowa
Feb. 7: vs Marshall
Feb. 8: Georgia State
Feb. 10: vs Liberty
Shriner's Children's Clearwater Classic
Feb. 12: vs Texas Tech
Feb. 13: Florida Atlantic
Feb. 14: UCLA
Feb. 15: Tennessee
Feb. 17: vs Louisiana
Dugout Club Classic
Feb. 20: vs Dartmouth
Feb. 20: vs Alabama
Feb. 21: vs Dartmouth
Feb. 22: vs Elon
Feb. 25: vs Florida A&M
Unconquered Invitational
Feb. 27: vs Rutgers
Feb. 27: vs Florida Gulf Coast
Feb. 28: vs Florida Gulf Coast
Feb. 28: vs Rutgers
March 4: vs Jacksonville
March 6-8: at Coastal Carolina
March 11: vs South Alabama
March 13-15: vs Syracuse
March 18: vs Texas Tech
March 20-22: vs Cal
March 24: vs North Florida
March 27-29: at Clemson
April 2-4: vs Notre Dame
April 8: at Santa Clara
April 10-12: at Stanford
April 17-19: vs North Carolina
April 22: vs Florida
April 24-26: at Georgia Tech
April 28: at Florida
May 1-3: at Boston College
May 6-9: ACC Tournament at Virginia
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.