Florida State Softball Infielder to Miss 2026 Season After ACL Surgery

The Florida State Seminoles will be without a freshman catcher and infielder this spring after she underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACL) surgery on Friday.

Danika Spinogatti posted the news on her X account.

"Had successful ACL surgery today and now the rehab begins," Spinogatti wrote. "Thank you to the amazing FSU medical staff for taking great care of me but also to Coach (Lonni) Alameda for bringing a great care package to my hotel room!"

The injury happened at practice on Nov. 1, according to a separate post on X.

— Danika Spinogatti (@DaniSpinogatti) November 22, 2025

Spinogatti arrived in Tallahassee after a storied high school career at Montverde Academy in Florida. The 2025 graduate left the program as the all-time leader in four offensive categories: runs batted in (116), doubles (34), home runs (15), and walks (91).

As a senior, the Winter Garden, Fla., native finished with a .485 batting average, eight home runs, and 30 RBIs. She was a six-time Florida Class 3A All-State honoree and a finalist for the 2025 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year.

A member of the under-18 Italian National Team, Spinogatti helped Montverde Academy to its first-ever state title in 2024. She was also named the Montverde Academy Athlete of the Year and became just the 10th female athlete in the school's history to earn the honor.

Full circle moments🫶



— Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) November 18, 2025

Florida State Announces 2026 Schedule

The Seminoles uniquely revealed their 2026 schedule in a social media post featuring more than 20 former players in a heartwarming video.

The season kicks off with the team’s annual First Pitch Party on Jan. 31, followed by the Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day on Feb. 1.

Jo Ann Graf Class

Feb. 5: vs Samford

Feb. 6: vs Samford

Feb. 6: vs Marshall

Feb. 7: vs Iowa

Feb. 7: vs Marshall

Feb. 8: Georgia State

Feb. 10: vs Liberty

Shriner's Children's Clearwater Classic

Feb. 12: vs Texas Tech

Feb. 13: Florida Atlantic

Feb. 14: UCLA

Feb. 15: Tennessee

Feb. 17: vs Louisiana

Dugout Club Classic

Feb. 20: vs Dartmouth

Feb. 20: vs Alabama

Feb. 21: vs Dartmouth

Feb. 22: vs Elon

Feb. 25: vs Florida A&M

Unconquered Invitational

Feb. 27: vs Rutgers

Feb. 27: vs Florida Gulf Coast

Feb. 28: vs Florida Gulf Coast

Feb. 28: vs Rutgers

March 4: vs Jacksonville

March 6-8: at Coastal Carolina

March 11: vs South Alabama

March 13-15: vs Syracuse

March 18: vs Texas Tech

March 20-22: vs Cal

March 24: vs North Florida

March 27-29: at Clemson

April 2-4: vs Notre Dame

April 8: at Santa Clara

April 10-12: at Stanford

April 17-19: vs North Carolina

April 22: vs Florida

April 24-26: at Georgia Tech

April 28: at Florida

May 1-3: at Boston College

May 6-9: ACC Tournament at Virginia

