FSU Softball Taps Alumni Legends to Help Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Head Coach Lonni Alameda and the Florida State softball program released its 2026 schedule on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by a heartwarming social media post.

Kicked off by All-American Michaela Edenfield, 20 star-studded alumni came together in a video to each announce a series throughout the year. From recent graduates to former coach JoAnne Graf and pitcher Julie Larsen, who graduated in 1988, the post showcases the former standouts in all forms of their post-softball lives.

Figured we'd have some special Noles help us announce our 2026 schedule🍢🍢🍢#Team43 pic.twitter.com/3VF2N2gWwN — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) November 5, 2025

Some are with their children, at their professions, while 2024 grad and All-ACC honoree Devyn Flaherty gave a sneak peek at her new coaching job at FGCU, when FSU will square off against them Feb.27-28.

Graf made a call for fans to come out to the JoAnne Graf Classic, which will officially mark the start of the season for the Seminoles. Several alumni even noted they’d be in the stands throughout the year.

FSU Alumni Legends Featured

Kaley Mudge (2023)

JoAnne Graf (Coached from 1979-2008)

Robin Salters (2011)

Tiffani Brown (2014)

Courtney Senas (2014)

Devyn Flaherty (2024)

Annabelle Widra (2025)

Carly Wynn (2010)

Lacy Waldrop (2015)

Jeannie Martin (1975)

Brandi Stuart (2003)

Myssi Calkins (1998)

Kalei Harding (2024)

Amaya Ross (2025)

Mallory Borden (2012)

Emmal Wilson (2024)

Briana Hamilton (2014)

Julie Larsen (1980s)

Jahni Kerr (2025)

Meghan King (2019)

Coming off a 49-12 record in 2025 that came to an end against Texas Tech in the Tallahassee Super Regional, they’ve packed a competitive schedule in 2026 against four teams that qualified for the Women’s College World Series.

Two matchups will take place against the national runners-up, the Red Raiders, and a total of 29 games will be played against 2025 NCAA Tournament participants.

Activities will begin on January 31 for the team’s annual First Pitch Party, followed by the Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day on February 1.

FSU will host NCAA Super Regional participant Liberty in a midweek matchup on Feb. 10 before heading down to Clearwater, Fla., for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 12-15. There, they’ll face Texas Tech, Florida Atlantic, UCLA and Tennessee.

ACC play will begin on March 27 against Clemson before returning home to face Notre Dame on April 2 and Stanford on April 10 in Santa Clara.

Senior Weekend will take place against North Carolina on Apr. 17-19 before hosting rival Florida on Apr. 22 to close out the regular season at home. Seven games on the road will officially end the regular season when they face Georgia Tech, Florida, and Boston College throughout the end of April and the beginning of May.

The ACC Tournament will be held from May 6 to 9 at the University of Virginia.

