OU Softball Infielder Nelly McEnroe-Miranas Out for 2026 Season After Season-Ending Injury

Oklahoma head coach Patty Coach revealed the extent of Nelly McEnroe-Miranas' injury on Friday and it's devastating news for the Sooners.

The third baseman tore her ACL against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season

McEnroe-Miranas has started 16 of her 19 games played this season, hitting .462 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

The redshirt-sophomore is a career .360 hitter (82-for-228) with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs in 80 games.

In 2025, she was a First-Team All-SEC pick as well as a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year Top 25 selection. She missed the 2024 season with an injury that she sustained during the preseason.

OU welcomes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Abilene Christian Wildcats for four games this weekend as part of the Okana Invitational. OU will play UL and ACU once each on Saturday and Sunday.

Update on Nelly McEnroe-Marinashttps://t.co/WzwRZaI2dG — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 7, 2026

How it Happened

McEnroe-Miranas collided with catcher Kendall Wells in the top of the third inning on Sunday. Wells hung on to the pop-up for the third out of the inning, but McEnroe-Miranas ended up sitting on the ground in front of the Southeastern Louisiana dugout while the OU training staff tended to her.

The team's captain was able to walk off the field under her own power and didn't return to the game. She was replaced by Sydney Barker in the lineup.

"We’re just kind of waiting on Nelly," Gasso said on Sunday. "We’re not quite sure what it is. Something happened with that knee. I think people could see that with what happened. We’re having to wait to get some X-rays and go from there. So obviously, Nelly is anxious and emotional over it."

Sydney Barker entered the game for McEnroe-Miranas and emphasized after the game how important the captain is to the Sooners and dedicated her home run to her.

“It’s important for every single person that’s in our dugout to stay ready, no matter what,” Barker said. “You really never know what’s going to happen. Nelly, the unfortunate event, the hit was for her. It was for our team, but it was mostly for her.

“She’s a very, very hard worker, and when tears fall from Nelly’s face, it’s not good. So, knowing that I had to come in for her, and just be prepared and stay ready all the time. It’s just mandatory for every single person.”

