Oklahoma Softball Faces Injury Scare as Starter Leaves Game for X-Rays

The Oklahoma Sooners had an incredible weekend, going 6-0 and outscoring their opponents 116-15. They wrapped up the weekend with a 9-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., on Sunday afternoon.

However, an injury scare to one of the starters has the coaching staff waiting for answers.

Redshirt-sophomore Nelly McEnroe-Marinas collided with catcher Kendall Wells in the top of the third inning. Wells hung on to the pop up for the third out of the inning but McEnroe-Miranas ended up sitting on the ground in front of the Southeastern Louisiana dugout while the OU training staff tended to her.

— Ryan Chapman (@_RyanChapman) March 1, 2026

The third baseman was able to walk off the field under her own power and didn't return. She was replaced by Sydney Barker in the lineup.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso confirmed after the game, while meeting with members of the media, that McEnroe-Miranas would undergo X-Rays and further testing.

"We’re just kind of waiting on Nelly," Gasso said. "We’re not quite sure what it is. Something happened with that knee. I think people could see that with what happened. We’re having to wait to get some X-rays and go from there. So obviously, Nelly is anxious and emotional over it."

McEnroe-Miranas finished the game 1-for-1 and scored a run before Barker stepped in for her.

Barker homered in her first at-bat and dedicated it to her teammate.

• 231 feet

• 35 launch angle

“It’s important for every single person that’s in our dugout to stay ready, no matter what,” Barker said. “You really never know what’s going to happen. Nelly, the unfortunate event, the hit was for her. It was for our team, but it was mostly for her.

“She’s a very, very hard worker, and when tears fall from Nelly’s face, it’s not good. So, knowing that I had to come in for her, and just be prepared and stay ready all the time. It’s just mandatory for every single person.”

McEnroe-Miranas is hitting .462 on the year with two doubles, three home runs, 13 runs scored and 16 runs batted in.

The Sooners were absolutely dominant all weekend, hitting 30 home runs. Here are the scores from all six games.

vs. Alabama State, 32-0 (5 innings)

vs. Sam Houston State, 13-3 (5 innings)

vs. Alabama State, 23-3 (5 innings)

vs. Sam Houston State, 10-2 (5 innings)

vs. Alabama State, 29-6 (5 innings)

vs. North Texas, 9-1 (5 innings)

They will head to Denton, Texas, on Tuesday for a matchup with North Texas before returning to Norman for an eight-game homestand that includes their conference opener against Auburn.

