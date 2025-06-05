Softball On SI

Texas Softball: Mia Scott Reportedly Playing with Torn ACL

Maren Angus-Coombs

Texas utility Mia Scott (10) catches the ball for an out in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 2, 2025. Texas won 2-0.
Texas utility Mia Scott (10) catches the ball for an out in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 2, 2025. Texas won 2-0. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mia Scott is having an incredible senior season for the Texas Longhorns and she is reportedly playing with a torn ACL.

During Wednesday night's Game 1 Women's College World Series 2-1 win over Texas Tech, the ESPN broadcast team of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe reported the sudden news about the injury that the third baseman is dealing with.

"She has been an absolute star, probably the MVP defensively at the World Series," Rowe said. "She's doing all of this with a torn ACL." 

Scott, who doesn't do interviews, didn't confirm the news and head coach Mike White didn't deny it when asked to confirm it after the game.

"I can't really elaborate on that at this point," White said. "I'm not sure when it happened. She's been playing banged up a little bit. Obviously there's HIPAA rules I've got to abide by and can't really talk about that per se."

Scott scored the game-winning run on Wednesday night after reaching base safely on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth innning.

The injury could also be why Scott turned down an offer to be one of the 12 seniors drafted by the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

“I wish she would play pro,” White previously told Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman. “I wish she would go on and challenge herself at the next level, but it's not something she wants to do at this point. I'm hoping that she misses it and she wants to come back and play, because she's a special player.”

Perhaps, Scott will set the record straight once the tournament is over but for now, she has a championship to win.

More news: WCWS Championship Series: Botched Intentional Walk Gives Texas Softball Game 1 Win

More news: NBA’s Richard Jefferson in the Stands at the WCWS in Championship Series

More news: Patrick Mahomes Is Going All-Out to Show His Support for Texas Tech Softball

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Injuries