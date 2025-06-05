Texas Softball: Mia Scott Reportedly Playing with Torn ACL
Mia Scott is having an incredible senior season for the Texas Longhorns and she is reportedly playing with a torn ACL.
During Wednesday night's Game 1 Women's College World Series 2-1 win over Texas Tech, the ESPN broadcast team of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe reported the sudden news about the injury that the third baseman is dealing with.
"She has been an absolute star, probably the MVP defensively at the World Series," Rowe said. "She's doing all of this with a torn ACL."
Scott, who doesn't do interviews, didn't confirm the news and head coach Mike White didn't deny it when asked to confirm it after the game.
"I can't really elaborate on that at this point," White said. "I'm not sure when it happened. She's been playing banged up a little bit. Obviously there's HIPAA rules I've got to abide by and can't really talk about that per se."
Scott scored the game-winning run on Wednesday night after reaching base safely on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth innning.
The injury could also be why Scott turned down an offer to be one of the 12 seniors drafted by the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.
“I wish she would play pro,” White previously told Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman. “I wish she would go on and challenge herself at the next level, but it's not something she wants to do at this point. I'm hoping that she misses it and she wants to come back and play, because she's a special player.”
Perhaps, Scott will set the record straight once the tournament is over but for now, she has a championship to win.