Patrick Mahomes Is Going All-Out to Show His Support for Texas Tech Softball
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been very vocal about his support for Texas Tech Softball and took his support to another level on Wednesday.
Mahomes, who is a Red Raider alum having played three seasons there, has been seen supporting the team throughout their NCAA tournament run.
From watching the games on his phone during photo shoots to his love shown on social media, it's safe to say Mahomes is quite excited for Texas Tech Softball.
Just ahead of the WCWS championship series, Mahomes showed his support once again, but this time by gifting the team with customized letterman jackets and shoes.
"You got a gift from your number one fan," head coach Gerry Glasco said before presenting them with the swag.
It is unknown if Mahomes will be in at Devon Park for the finals, but many Red Raider players are hoping he shows up.
Texas Tech will face Texas in the WCWS championship series starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.