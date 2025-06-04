Softball On SI

Patrick Mahomes Is Going All-Out to Show His Support for Texas Tech Softball

Sarah Person

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been very vocal about his support for Texas Tech Softball and took his support to another level on Wednesday.

Mahomes, who is a Red Raider alum having played three seasons there, has been seen supporting the team throughout their NCAA tournament run.

From watching the games on his phone during photo shoots to his love shown on social media, it's safe to say Mahomes is quite excited for Texas Tech Softball.

Patrick Mahomes was LOCKED IN on the softball game yesterday—even while filming a commercial! 🥎🏈 🎥: Jacquelyn Dahl

Posted by Scarlet & Black Nation on Saturday, May 24, 2025

Just ahead of the WCWS championship series, Mahomes showed his support once again, but this time by gifting the team with customized letterman jackets and shoes.

"You got a gift from your number one fan," head coach Gerry Glasco said before presenting them with the swag.

It is unknown if Mahomes will be in at Devon Park for the finals, but many Red Raider players are hoping he shows up.

Texas Tech will face Texas in the WCWS championship series starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

