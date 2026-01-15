Arizona State Softball Makes Unexpected Coaching Staff Change

Arizona State softball head coach Megan Bartlett announced a sudden change to her staff on Thursday.

Assistant coach Jeremy Manley is no longer on staff, and John Bargfeldt has been selected to replace him for the 2026 season.

A spokesperson for ASU declined to comment as to why Manley was no longer with the program.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome John to the Sun Devil family,” Bartlett said via press release. “John is one of the most premier pitching coaches in the sport of softball. He has extensive (Women’s College World Series) and international experience with Team USA. He is a good man and a proven winner. We’re looking forward to a groundbreaking season of Sun Devil Softball!”

Bargfeldt is a veteran in the sport. He spent 14 seasons (2006-2019) as the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane softball program before spending five seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2019-23). He most recently helped USA Softball to a Gold Medal finish at the 2025 World Games.

“I’m excited to be able to help out the ASU softball program,” Bargfeldt said. “The ASU coaches, student-athletes, and staff have welcomed us into their families with open arms! Coach Bartlett and I quickly experienced a connection over the phone, and she convinced me I would thoroughly enjoy being a part of this program. I’m excited to get to work and help the pitchers reach their potential.”

Bargfeldt left a legacy at Tulsa, where he finished with a record of 535-270-1, including a 210-91 conference mark. The Golden Hurricane never had a losing season under his lead, and he remains the only coach in program history with at least four winning seasons.

Before taking over as head coach at Tulsa, Bargfeldt was an assistant at Georgia Tech in 2004. He worked primarily with pitchers and catchers and also served as the bench coach, throwing batting practice and helping Jessica Sallinger break 15 program records.

Manley spent three seasons in Tempe and developed pitcher Kenzie Brown, who was named an All-American in 2025. Before joining the Sun Devils, Manley spent time with Bartlett at Ball State. He also made stops at Ohio and Kansas.

Manley was a World Champion pitcher as an athlete, leading the New Zealand Men's National Team, also known as the Black Sox, to the International Softball Federation Men's Fastpitch World Series title in 2013. He was named Softball New Zealand Pitcher of the Year four times (2006, 2010, 2011, 2013) and was named to the 2025 class for induction into the International Softball Congress Hall of Fame.

