Former Arizona Pitcher, Tuscon Native Aissa Silva Transfers to Arizona State
Just two days after the Arizona Wildcats were upset by Ole Miss in Regionals, junior pitcher Aissa Silva headed to the transfer portal.
Following a breakout sophomore season leading Arizona with 22 victories and 110 strikeouts, the Tucson native took to X on Tuesday to announce she is staying near home and is headed to Tempe to become a Sun Devil.
With Devyn Netz graduating, it was possible Silva was in line to become the Wildcats’ next ace in 2026, but instead, she’ll be the oldest of the Sun Devils pitching staff unless they pick up more players in the portal.
Over her three-year career at Arizona, Silva accumulated 159 strikeouts in 227.2 innings, allowed 140 runs, 217 hits, and 46 home runs, and had a career ERA of 3.69. In 89 appearances, she started 31 games and ended her career at Arizona with a 26-10 record.
Seven other Wildcats have entered the transfer portal including pitchers Ryan Maddox, Sydney Somerndike, and Brooke Mannon.