Auburn Softball Pitcher Announces Decision to Medically Retire

After completing two seasons with Auburn, Chalea Clemmons announced on Instagram that she is medically retiring from the sport.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to medically retire from softball,” Clemmons wrote in the post. “Auburn softball has truly been one of my biggest blessings. Wearing Auburn across my chest and representing this program was a dream come true, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to do so. Although my playing days have come to an end, I will always carry the lessons, discipline, and love this sport gave me.”

Neither Clemmons nor Auburn specified the exact medical reason behind this decision.

In 2025, as a sophomore, Clemmons made 19 appearances in the circle with 10 starts. She picked up four wins and saved, tossing 40.2 innings. She landed third on the team with 34 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .285 batting average at the plate.

Her first collegiate appearance in the circle came against Southern Illinois in February, where she earned the win in relief.

Appearing in 17 games as a freshman in 2024, Clemmons was primarily used as a pinch hitter but earned six starts as a designated player. She finished 9-for-27 at the plate with a .333 batting average, collecting a double, an RBI, and one run scored.

In SEC play, she held a .375 batting average, going 3-for-8.

Auburn Athletics

Clemmons was a highly touted three-sport athlete out of high school. She transferred to Thompson High School in Alabama as a junior and brought many successes to the program. She was named the Birmingham Region Newcomer of the Year, earned all-state and all-county honors, and was named the most valuable player during the Class 7A State Championship game, all during the debut season.

During her junior season, she held a .491 batting average with 49 RBIs at the plate and posted a 1.22 ERA with 135 strikeouts in the circle.

As a sophomore at Cullman High School in Alabama, she earned all-state and all-area honors and set the school’s home run record at 21. Her .514 batting average with 65 RBIs was paired in the circle with 314 strikeouts, which tied for the lead in Class 6A.

Clemmons was certainly beginning to find her way in the circle with Auburn, and it’s heartbreaking she has to end her career prematurely. Without her on staff, Auburn is down to five pitchers, with juniors SJ Geurin and Malayna Tamborra being the only upperclassmen among a young staff.

