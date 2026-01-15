Bradley Softball Program Faces Sudden Coaching Change

Weeks away from the start of the 2026 NCAA Division I season, Bradley Softball will need to adapt to an unforeseen shift in its leadership.

Following three years at the helm, the 11th head coach in program history, Sarah Willis, has decided to resign from coaching due to personal reasons, announced by the university on Wednesday.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision, as my time at Bradley has been deeply meaningful both personally and professionally,” Willis said in a press release . “After careful reflection, I have chosen to step away from coaching due to family needs that require my attention and presence at home. Although this transition is the right decision for my family at this time, it in no way lessens how much I have valued my experience here.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this program, work alongside dedicated colleagues, and coach a remarkable group of student-athletes. Watching them grow, compete, and represent Bradley with pride has been a great privilege.

“Thank you for the trust, support, and collaboration throughout my tenure. Bradley University and the softball program will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to cheer on the Braves in the years ahead."

First day of 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙆 💼🅱️ pic.twitter.com/mJmVNwAVbS — Bradley Softball (@BradleySoftball) January 14, 2026

Since her hire in June of 2022, Willis collected an overall record of 69-97 (0.415) and 35-46 (.432) in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Prior to her time in Peoria, Ill., Willis diversified her coaching resume, having led Bowling Green for seven seasons (2016-22) and worked as an assistant at Dayton (2014-15), Southeast Missouri State (2012-14), Princeton (2010-12), and Texas Tech (2008). She also spent the 2012 summer with the North Carolina Diamonds, a former professional women’s fastpitch club.

Willis (formerly Sarah Losleben) was a standout in the circle for the Texas Tech Red Raiders during her collegiate career (2005-08). She still lines the record books in various pitching categories to this day.

Willis's absence comes suddenly for the Braves, but the Bradley Athletic Department feels the team is in good hands moving forward with Interim Head Coach Lauren Gambone. Gamebone brings firsthand familiarity with Willis’ coaching style, as she has now worked alongside Willis for a total of five seasons, three campaigns at Bowling Green and the last two at Bradley.

"While Sarah's resignation came as a surprise, we are supportive of her decision to step down as Head Coach of Bradley Softball to focus on important family needs," Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Chris Reynolds said in a press release . "We appreciate Sarah's contributions to the program and wish her and her family the very best.

"We have full confidence in Lauren's ability to lead the program during the 2026 season and provide stability and support for our student-athletes.”

Gambone will be joined by David Dews as her assistant. The Braves kick off the season at the War Eagle Classic hosted by Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field from Feb. 12-15.

Recommended Links