Texas Tech Softball Earned Massive Payday in 2025 Guarantee at South Carolina

The Texas Tech softball program was one of the biggest storylines of 2025. From signing NiJaree Canady to a $1 million NIL deal to a national runner-up finish, the Red Raiders lit the softball world on fire.

But the history doesn't stop there because the Red Raiders also brought in money that is unheard of in college softball.

Compared to college football, guarantee money in softball is pocket change. The average three-game guarantee is between $2,500-$5,000 or hotel rooms, not both. With a softball budget being smaller than football, getting $5,000 or hotel rooms paid for isn't bad at all.

Texas Tech has found the NIL loophole – and is using it to flip the transfer portal on its head.



However, Texas Tech might be upping the ante after receiving more than $10,000 for a three-game series at South Carolina in April 2025.

A records request revealed that the two programs entered an agreement on Oct. 30, 2024, with South Carolina covering the cost for 20 hotel rooms for three nights and providing 50 complimentary tickets for the visiting team.

That contract was amended on Feb. 17, 2025, deleting the portion regarding hotel rooms and including a guaranteed compensation of $10,500 to be paid on or before June 30, 2025.

South Carolina's ability to pay more than $10,000 for a three-game series against a top 10 team raises a question of whether more teams are willing to pay up to bring in better competition to help its strength of schedule or if teams are going to demand more money to make certain trips.

The Gamecocks ended up winning the first two games of the series against the Red Raiders, handing Canady her fourth loss of the season. In the long run, bringing in a top-15 team and winning the series probably helped South Carolina earn a position ranking that hosted a Super Regional.

As of January, Texas Tech hasn't solidified any non-conference contracts outside of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, ESPN's Shriners Children's Clearwater Softball Invitational, and a doubleheader at Texas-El Paso. Records show that there is no guarantee for the two games at UTEP.

High Expectations for 2026

Texas Tech is chasing its first national title in program history this spring and brought in the firepower to do just that.

The Red Raiders brought in several All-Americans, with a handful having Women's College World Series experience. The list is so impressive that Softball America named the Red Raiders as the No. 1 Transfer Class of the year.

Texas Tech opens the 2026 season at the McNeese Tournament on Feb. 5 against McNeese State.

