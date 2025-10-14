Breaking Down Michele Smith's Shocking Return to the Circle Against Florida Softball
The Florida Gators officially kicked off their fall softball season with a slate of exhibition games.
One standout matchup on their schedule put the college players on a higher stage, as they faced the Florida Vibe, a professional softball team within the Fastpitch United League.
What the Gators and fans might not have expected, though, was that a former collegiate All-American, two-time gold medal-winning Olympian, and international professional was going to start the game for the Vibe.
Back like she never left, the left-handed USA Softball Hall of Fame honoree, Michele Smith, came out of retirement for the matchup.
While signed to a one-day contract for the Vibe, Smith struck out the leadoff batter with the help of former Tennessee star Sophia Nugent behind the plate.
Not only did her form stay the same, but her iconic hairdo and visor made their way back to the mound. It’s a video you have to see for yourself.
Gators head coach Tim Walton was conveniently by the bullpen with the radar gun to document the moment, catching Smith throwing as high as 61.
The legend hadn’t thrown seriously since she retired 17 years ago.
“When I was throwing in the bullpen, I was like ‘Oh, I still got some movement, it’s kinda like riding a bike, ’” Smith told Softball On SI in a phone interview on Monday. “Maybe if I had trained for this, I would have hit mid-60s. I threw a couple of drop balls and a change-up. It was fun to have a uniform on, and the Vibe professional ladies were great sports about it. Hopefully, it was good for the sport and everybody enjoyed it.”
Fastpitch United and Top Gun held the Michele Smith Classic over the weekend, a premier tournament to honor her, bringing together the best young talent from multiple age divisions in Newberry, Florida. After an action-packed skills camp, player meet-and-greets, and tournament play, the event wrapped up with the showdown between the Gators and the Vibe.
What better way to end the weekend than having Smith herself in the circle and in the dugout?
It started with a promise to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game began, but Ryan Moore of Fastpitch United was convincing enough to get Smith to lace up.
Despite not playing for 17 years, the talent hasn’t faded.
“Those mechanics you saw in the video were from many years of pitching at a high level,” Smith told Softball On SI. “It’s ingrained in my muscle memory. Definitely not in snap shape. I could tell my forearms would cramp up very quickly if I tried to throw as hard as I could. I was just working on my mechanics.”
The two-way player spent her college career with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls from 1986 to 1989, where she compiled a career record of 82-20 with 600 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.75. At the plate, she hit .343 with 15 home runs and 87 RBIs.
She was part of the first two United States Olympic teams that captured the first two gold medals for the sport of softball in 1996 and 2000. Smith hit a combined .125, but she was dominant on the mound with a 2-2 career record and a 0.50 ERA in 41.2 innings pitched.
She went on to become part of the inaugural Women's Professional Fastpitch League, where she was the No. 2 overall pick in 1996.
Smith retired from competition shortly after the 2000 Olympic Games, but has continued as ESPN's lead college softball color analyst since she took the role in 1998. Her voice is an integral part of the Women’s College World Series year after year.
Getting the opportunity to spend the whole 10 innings in the Vibe dugout reconnected her with that love and passion she once had as a player.
“In the broadcast booth, it’s a whole different look,” Smith told Softball On SI. “Being around and talking to Tim Walton and all the coaches for Florida, it was great to be at the field level around them and their athletes.”
Though the Gators secured a 14-3 win, the scoreboard was the last thing fans and players focused on. Everyone could feel the impact Smith has made on the game, and is still making today through her broadcasting, pitching clinics, and overall fan connections.
“It was just a great day for Michele and for the game of softball,” Moore told Softball On SI. “She was a huge part of the dugout and made the whole day special.”
Smith's Career Highlights
- Member of the National Softball Hall of Fame
- 1999 Pan American Games Gold Medalist – Posted 4-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts
- 1997 Superball Gold Medalist
- 1995 Pan American Games Gold Medalist – Went 3-0 with a .36 ERA; hit .426 with three in-the-park home runs, 14 RBI and five runs scored
- 1995 Superball Gold Medalist
- 1993 Intercontinental Cup Gold Medalist
- 1992 Women’s World Challenger Cup Gold Medalist
- 2002 World Championship Gold Medalist
- 1998 World Championship Gold Medalist – Went 2-0 with 0.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts
- 1994 World Championship Gold Medalist – Went 2-0 with 0.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts