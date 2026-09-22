Brewers' Garrett Mitchell Opens Up About Support From Wife and Former Oregon Softball Star Haley Cruse

"It's feel. Depends on the day sometimes, but for the most part, she's got really great feel for that," Milwaukee Brewers' center fielder Garrett Mitchell said in an interview when asked about receiving post-game feedback from his wife and former professional softball player, Haley Cruse Mitchell.

"She sees it from a different lens."

A power couple to say the least, both Garrett and Haley are playing or have played at the highest level of their respective games.

Garrett was an All-American outfielder and leadoff hitter at UCLA with a career slash line of .327/.393/.478. He was also an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Glove Finalist before being selected No. 20 overall in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alternatively, Haley was a 3-time All-Pac-12 and NFCA All-Region center fielder at the University of Oregon. A table setter in the lineup, just like her husband, Haley led the Ducks in hitting for four consecutive seasons, a feat no Duck has ever achieved, and landed in the top 10 in four different categories upon graduation.

"I feel like our games are very similar...That's something we've had in common," Garrett said. "What it means to play the position [center field] and bat in the leadoff...It's pretty easy to talk to her about that stuff."

Garrett successfully worked his way through the Brewers' minor league system and made his MLB debut on August 22, 2022. In Game 2 of the 2024 NL Wild Card Series, he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to eventually lead the Brewers to a 5-3 victory, thus forcing a Game 3.

Garrett credits Haley for his breakout season that year, as she encouraged him to focus on barreling up the fastball at the top of the zone.

"That was a big turning point for me in my career at that point. That's something we still actively talk about...That's the most prevalent one out of all the [physical] things."

Before Athletes Unlimited was a thing, Haley signed with the USSSA Pride, one of the first professional softball organizations that competed in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league. Some may also know her as a dancing TikTok influencer, prior the student-athlete Name, Imagine, Likeness (NIL) movement.

Needless to say, Haley was a trailblazer for the next generation of softball athletes at both the professional and collegiate levels.

"Something we've really bonded over was the mental hardship of just playing and traveling, and being in your own mind," Garrett explained.

Garrett and the Brewers just clinched their fourth straight National League Central title on Tuesday.

THE BREWERS ARE NL CENTRAL CHAMPS FOR THE FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR pic.twitter.com/Llc1IQqxa9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 16, 2026

The couple announced they are expecting a baby girl in 2027.