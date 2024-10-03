Garrett Mitchell Makes Milwaukee Brewers History With Clutch Home Run
Down to their last few outs, it was up to the Milwaukee Brewers' young outfielders to keep their season alive.
NL Rookie of the Year contender Jackson Chourio, who had already gone yard in the first, led off the eighth inning with another solo home run. All of a sudden, Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series between the Brewers and New York Mets was tied 3-3.
Following a two-out single from shortstop Willy Adames, Garrett Mitchell stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat of the night. Mitchell subbed in as a pinch-runner in the sixth, ultimately getting caught stealing second, and now he had a chance to make up for his mistake.
Mitchell did exactly that, swinging at the first pitch he saw from Phil Maton and crushing it 390 feet to center.
The Brewers took a 5-3 lead on Mitchell's two-run home run, all while the 26-year-old sprinted around the bases hyping up the home crowd.
Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted that Mitchell became just the second player in Brewers franchise history to hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later of a playoff game. The other is Hall of Fame slugger Paul Molitor, who did so in Game 3 of the 1981 ALDS.
And while Mitchell may have technically been a pinch runner as opposed to a pinch hitter, Havens added that there had only previously been five players to hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning or later of a postseason game since the Wild Card era began in 1994. The last player to do so was Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Brewers were 0-26 when trailing entering the eighth inning of a playoff game prior to Wednesday. That streak has come to a close, as Milwaukee held on to win and force a decisive Game 3.
Mitchell set career-highs across the board in 2024, despite being limited to just 69 games due to a fractured finger on his left hand. He hit .255 with eight home runs with 21 RBI, 11 stolen bases, an .812 OPS and a 2.0 WAR after making his season debut on July 1.
Once a first round pick out of UCLA and a top prospect in the Brewers' farm system, Mitchell has routinely been hampered by injuries since turning pro. As a result, he has missed out on creating countless impact moments at the MLB level over the past few seasons.
Mitchell certainly left his mark on Wednesday, sending the fans at American Family Field into a frenzy as he helped Milwaukee live to see another day.
The do-or-die Game 3 between the Brewers and Mets is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS starting Saturday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.