Can Anyone Catch Arkansas Softball's Bri Ellis in the Race for National Player of the Year?
Another week has passed by, and Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis continues to have a firm grip atop of the rankings for Softball America's Player of the Year.
Ellis was named the SEC Player of the Week and one of Softball America's Stars of the Week after she batted .667 in a 3-1 week for the Razorbacks, including the series win at then-No. 2 Florida for the team’s highest-ranked series win in program history.
"Somehow, Ellis was able to improve upon her ridiculous numbers this week," writes Jason Rhea of Softball America. "She hit two more home runs and knocked in seven more as Arkansas was able to win two out of three against Florida. The production allowed her batting average to jump back over .500 on the year. Ellis and the Razorbacks will have another tough outing as they host South Carolina this weekend at Bogle Park."
Overall this spring, Ellis is batting .511 and has an OPS of 1.900 with 20 home runs and 59 runs batted in. She's also slugging 1.266 and has an on-base percentage of .644.
Ellis has put up ridiculous numbers all season and doesn't appear to be slowing down, which presents a tough question: Is there anyone who can challenge her for the National Player of the Year?
According to Softball America, Jordy Bahl and NiJaree Canady are the next two in line to give Ellis a run for her money
Nebraska's ace has been a huge factor in the Huskers' success this season. She has thrived as a two-way star, playing first base and left field when she isn't in the circle. In addition to her 16-4 record and 1.33 ERA, the junior is batting .441 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.
"Bahl did everything she could to keep pace with Ellis at the plate," Rhea adds. "She hit her 12th home run of the season and had five RBIs as well. Her ERA went down from 1.44 to 1.33, and she notched two more wins in the circle. She did take the loss in Saturday’s game against Iowa, but none of the five runs surrendered were earned. Bahl and the Cornhuskers travel to Evanston to face the league-leading Northwestern this weekend."
As for Canady, she hasn't been in the lineup to hit as much as she did to start the year. However, she is still just as dominant in the circle. She has a 0.60 ERA, a 15-4 record, .302 batting average, four home runs and, 20 RBIs.
"Canady continued to do Canady things last weekend against Utah," Rhea said. "She pitched in all three games against the Utes, picking up a win in each game. In her 17 innings of work, she gave up seven hits and one run while striking out 22 batters. She also got a hit in the series-closing victory. She will face a Houston team this weekend that should allow her to maintain that success."
To see the rest of the list, visit Softball America.