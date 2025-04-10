Softball On SI

Oklahoma Softball’s Big Fourth Inning Sinks Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Softball used a dominant fourth inning to take control and run-rule rival Oklahoma State, securing a statement win in Bedlam.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma's Sam Landry (21) pitches during a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Oklahoma's Sam Landry (21) pitches during a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners used a five-run fourth inning to take down in-state rival Oklahoma State, 11-3, in front of 9,259 fans at Devon Park inside the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

It was the only Bedlam matchup this season.

The Sooners held the Cowgirls scoreless after loading the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning, and the momentum immediately shifted in their favor. OU went on to score 11 unanswered runs after that.

Sophomore Maya Bland pushed the Sooners ahead of the No. 22 Cowgirls with a three-run home run to left center field. Bland finished the contest 1-for-1 with a walk, three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Six Sooners reached base in the fourth inning and forced Oklahoma State starter Ruby Meylan out of the game after just 3.2 innings, The right-hander allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks. She only struck out two.

The contest marked Meylan's worst outing of the season.

Once the Sooners took the lead in the fourth, they pushed the pedal to the metal and never let off the gas. The Cowgirls appeared rattled as the pressure kept mounting.

Oklahoma added four runs in the bottom of the fifth with freshman Gabbie Garcia delivering the walk-off hit, scoring Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. Garcia collected two hits in four at-bats and drove in two runs.

The Sooners out-hit the Cowgirls 10-5. Kasidi Pickering set the tone at the top of the order, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Ella Parker had a perfect 3-for-3 game with a double, a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs.

The Cowgirls jumped on the board in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of two OU errors. They tacked on one more run in the third after Rosie Davis blasted a solo home run to right center field.

Oklahoma starter Sam Landry improved to 12-2 with the victory. She allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. She struck out four.

Up next for the Sooners is a three-game series at No. 23 Alabama starting Saturday. The Cowgirls return home to host Iowa State for three games beginning Friday.

More news: How Taylor Tinsley and UCLA Softball Silenced Ohio State’s Offense

More news: Softball America Tabs New No. 1 Seed, Projects All But One SEC Team in NCAA Tournament

More news: Two Arkansas Softball Players Earn Softball America Stars of the Week Recognition

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News