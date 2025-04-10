Oklahoma Softball’s Big Fourth Inning Sinks Oklahoma State
The No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners used a five-run fourth inning to take down in-state rival Oklahoma State, 11-3, in front of 9,259 fans at Devon Park inside the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
It was the only Bedlam matchup this season.
The Sooners held the Cowgirls scoreless after loading the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning, and the momentum immediately shifted in their favor. OU went on to score 11 unanswered runs after that.
Sophomore Maya Bland pushed the Sooners ahead of the No. 22 Cowgirls with a three-run home run to left center field. Bland finished the contest 1-for-1 with a walk, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Six Sooners reached base in the fourth inning and forced Oklahoma State starter Ruby Meylan out of the game after just 3.2 innings, The right-hander allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks. She only struck out two.
The contest marked Meylan's worst outing of the season.
Once the Sooners took the lead in the fourth, they pushed the pedal to the metal and never let off the gas. The Cowgirls appeared rattled as the pressure kept mounting.
Oklahoma added four runs in the bottom of the fifth with freshman Gabbie Garcia delivering the walk-off hit, scoring Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. Garcia collected two hits in four at-bats and drove in two runs.
The Sooners out-hit the Cowgirls 10-5. Kasidi Pickering set the tone at the top of the order, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Ella Parker had a perfect 3-for-3 game with a double, a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs.
The Cowgirls jumped on the board in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of two OU errors. They tacked on one more run in the third after Rosie Davis blasted a solo home run to right center field.
Oklahoma starter Sam Landry improved to 12-2 with the victory. She allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. She struck out four.
Up next for the Sooners is a three-game series at No. 23 Alabama starting Saturday. The Cowgirls return home to host Iowa State for three games beginning Friday.