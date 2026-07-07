Canada Cup Women's International Softball Championship: Rosters and How to Watch

The annual Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship is back, showcasing the world’s top National Teams as they continue in their development for future International competition.

Now in its 31st year, the Canada Cup has established itself as a leading international tournament, providing extreme competition for Olympic hopefuls. Alongside the highest level of international women’s softball, the event also features competitive youth divisions, allowing young athletes to watch and learn.

Games are held from July 6-12 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

"The Canada Cup is where the world comes to compete, and where fans get the rare opportunity to watch some of the best softball players on the planet in one place," Greg Timm, Chair of the Canada Cup, told the WBSC. "Every summer, this tournament delivers incredible international matchups, unforgettable performances and an atmosphere that celebrates both elite sport and community. We're especially excited to welcome Team Canada back to Surrey to compete in front of passionate home crowds."

American Samoa

Brazil

Canada National Team

Canada Elite Team

China

Chinese Taipei National Team

Chinese Taipei Development Team

Czechia U22

Israel

Peru

Saskatchewan 222's

Singapore

TC Colorado

Venezuela

Rosters:

TC Colorado:

Aubrey Abernathy

Jess Mullins

Aly VanBrandt

Maddia Groff

Sarah Gordon

Mariah Lopez

Jessica Oakland

Alannah Leach

Gracie Flores

Alyssa Faircloth

Makayla McClain

Alexis DeBoer

Katie Stewart

Rylinn Groff

Sam Lincoln

Jocelyn Briski

Rylee Slimp

Erin Nuwer

Moriah Polar

Gabby Leach

Beth Damon

Canada National Team:

Kelsey Harshman

Natalie Wideman

Erika Polidori

Callum Maskill

Morgan Reimer

Zoe Hicks

Janet Leung

Logan Forman

Sara Groenewegen

Dawn Bodrug

Emma Entzminger

Larissa Franklin

Kianna Jones

Caitlyn Wong

Grace Messmer

Morgan Rackel

Canada Elite Team:

Avery Tucker

Nicole Simpson

Nicole Rivait

Paige Simpson

Jorde Chartrand

Natasha Limbani

Donnalea Barnett

Olivia Simcoe

Jana Want

Madelyn McKinnon

Caitlin Colley

Peyton Bryden

Avery Hess

Julia Knowler

Lauren Schurman

Annabel Teperson

Chinese Taipei:

Chia-Wen Shen

Hsia-Ai Ke

Szu-Shih Li

Chi-Yun Lin

Yi-Fan Ho

Ching-Yu Chen

Yi-Hsuan Su

Ting-En Chiang

Kuei-Ping Yeh

An-Chi Yang

Chi-Hsyan Yen

YU-Ling Pan

Hsuan Liu

Chia-Yi Chen

Ya-Ting Tu

Feng-Chen LIn

Chinese Taipei Development:

Hsi-Yen Chen

Chiao-En Ma

Yu-Hsuan Chen

Hsin-Ling Hsu

Yu-Ching Yi

Chu-Ching Huang

Pao-Hsiu Liao

Wen-Hsuan Huang

Yu-Ching Lo

Pei-Jyuan Gao

Yu-Lan Wang

Yi-Yun Chung

Pin-Wei Hu

Yi-Shan Chu

Chih-Ying Lin

Singapore:

Michelle Chai

Csen Csen Chan

Jia En Chia

Caelyn Choo

Stefani Choong

Teresa Chua

Weien Cs

Charlize Goh

Kelly-Ann Goh

Alexis Gok

Adelia Koh

Jalene Lee

Shanice Lim

Andrea Lim

Kylene Loo

Ratna Sari

Cacia Tan

Bowie Tan

Janice Tan

222s:

Mason Barclay

Jillian Matsubara

Cadence Colborn

Charleigh Schuettler

Tehya Armstrong

Taitumn Reynen

Tegan Livesay

Avery Terpsma

Kylee Banerd

Emilee Boyer

Lauren Lugtigheid

Emma Frisky

Haley Payne

Abby McGlynn

Emily Sampson

Czechia:

Molentova Aneta

Chaloupkova Amalie

Kindermannova Katerina

Cervenkova Lucie

von Tsurikov Sara

Berankova Karolina

Kalcevova Amalie

Kopecka Andela

Vecerova Lucie

Horackova Kristyna

Groeslova Kamila

Blazkova Roza

Horova Lucie

Frybova Karolina

Koubova Tereza

Vlckova Marketa

Strakova Iva

Holubcova, Katerina

Israel:

Maddy Lewis

Arizona Richie

Amanda Licht

Tara Vandewater

Robyn Wampler

Sydney Gilbert

Jayden Kleiner

Dylan Fischer

Marissa Brody

Zoe Levine

Mia Forseter

Taylor Williams

Izzy Allen

Sarah Jacobs

Mylee Williams

Siena Greenlinger

Reese Fraser

Remy Glassman

American Samoa:

Ayla Tuua

Matalafasi Fa’apito

Farrah Steffany

Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung

Rita Tavita

Braisey Rosa

Delainia Ma’ae

Tele Jennings

Cairah Curran

Kierstyn Aumua

Martha Espenesa

Charity Sevaaetasi

Huntyr Ava

Kailee Cuico

Lafulafu Malepeai

Kiarra Sells

Faith Steffany

Courntey Masunu

Azarya Togafau

Sina Talataina

China:

Wang Mengru

Wui Yuchen

Wang Xiaoya

Li Xin

Li Xintian

Chen Jiayi

Zhou Menghuan

Sang Yujuan

Ding Xiaoyi

Lu Xiaomin

Cao Le

Cai Xinru

Gui Yuanyuan

Wang Yarui

Yan Siyu

Sun Yue

Yang Huiqui

Xie Jiaxin

Chai Yinan

Zeng Zhilin

He Xiaoyan

Ren Min

Lu Ying

Xi Kailin

Venezuela:

Yulexis Barrios

Jarimar Pulido

Yalianni Alvarado

Veronica Antequera

Elia Infante

Diana Arcay

Irene Rabasco

Dayerlin Rivas

Agapita Valor

Marileys Maldonado

Victor Duno

Daniel Lima

Ernie Macabales

Peru:

Brunella Beteta Vilchez

Romina Rafalla Cerna Celis

Luciana Illary Chavez Espinoza

Andrea Adely Cristina Coro Mamani

Maria Fatima Elias Mora

Nicole Irene Gooden Galan

Kiana Akari Kadena Matsuda

Amina Icma Larry Rilo

Xiomara Rosario Llerena Paredes

Carla Graciela Lobaton Rodriguez

María Jesús Pizarro Hilario

Maria Virginia Portocarrero Cornejo

Raffaella Valentina Saenz Aguirre

Wendoly Nicole Santa Cruz Laya

Itati Manuela Susano Berru

Alessandra Teruya Mugruza

Aima Iliana Tohara Yshiki

Adriana Eimi Yamakawa Oka

Brazil:

Amanda Sayuri Handa

Ana Luisa Pereira Cobas

Ana Luiza Sayuri de Souza Yuaoca

Angelina Sunahara Munhoz

Barbara Woll

Beatriz Narazaki

Caroline Ayumi Mito

Emanueli dos Santos da Silva

Fernanda Ayumi Shiroma

Gabriela Mit Luz

Giovanna de Andrade Gurgel

Helen Bianca Rodrigues Domingues

Lais Naya Ihy

Maria Paula Harumi Ueno

Mayra Sayumi Akamine

Nicole Anne Shultz

Samira Mari Tanaka

Veronica Lexi Puckett

New Zealand:

Kamryn Coleman

Yvanni Gibson

Maddison Gerbes

Stefanie Smith

Kyla Thorstensen

Sarahnaruth Pauga

Keeana Henare

Jade Calverley

Poppy Priddle

Mesha Shaw-Wallace

Ireland Trevarthen

Holly Jacobs

Tyarn Bromhead-Lemalu

Maysen Kurene-Iwikau

Hailey Breakwell

Zali Summers

How to Watch

Not only is the event devoted to allowing these world-class athletes to grow and prep for more international play, but it’s dedicated to providing inspiration and mentorship to younger athletes watching either in the stands or at home.

GameTime is bringing live coverage of the event through the Tournament Pass, available for $19.99. The pass provides access to every game from programs across North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Europe.

The Canada Cup Women’s International Championship Game will be held on July 12 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by a medal presentation ceremony.

2025 Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship

After 10 intense days of play, TC Colorado took home the gold medal in the International Division after taking down Canada 7-5.

Will Canada’s National Team be able to reclaim the Gold on home turf once again?

The most recent Canada Cup win for the team came in 2024, but they just qualified for the 2027 WBSC Women’s World Cup Finals in Redcliffe. A first-place finish at the 2026 WBSC World Cup Group Stage in Czechia put them one step closer to qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Canada’s Elite Team will be right in the mix as well, as this team was designed to strengthen Canada’s pool of National Team athletes leading up to the Olympic Games.