Canada Cup Women's International Softball Championship: Rosters and How to Watch
The annual Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship is back, showcasing the world’s top National Teams as they continue in their development for future International competition.
Now in its 31st year, the Canada Cup has established itself as a leading international tournament, providing extreme competition for Olympic hopefuls. Alongside the highest level of international women’s softball, the event also features competitive youth divisions, allowing young athletes to watch and learn.
Games are held from July 6-12 in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
"The Canada Cup is where the world comes to compete, and where fans get the rare opportunity to watch some of the best softball players on the planet in one place," Greg Timm, Chair of the Canada Cup, told the WBSC. "Every summer, this tournament delivers incredible international matchups, unforgettable performances and an atmosphere that celebrates both elite sport and community. We're especially excited to welcome Team Canada back to Surrey to compete in front of passionate home crowds."
Canada Cup Teams:
- American Samoa
- Brazil
- Canada National Team
- Canada Elite Team
- China
- Chinese Taipei National Team
- Chinese Taipei Development Team
- Czechia U22
- Israel
- Peru
- Saskatchewan 222's
- Singapore
- TC Colorado
- Venezuela
Rosters:
TC Colorado:
- Aubrey Abernathy
- Jess Mullins
- Aly VanBrandt
- Maddia Groff
- Sarah Gordon
- Mariah Lopez
- Jessica Oakland
- Alannah Leach
- Gracie Flores
- Alyssa Faircloth
- Makayla McClain
- Alexis DeBoer
- Katie Stewart
- Rylinn Groff
- Sam Lincoln
- Jocelyn Briski
- Rylee Slimp
- Erin Nuwer
- Moriah Polar
- Gabby Leach
- Beth Damon
Canada National Team:
- Kelsey Harshman
- Natalie Wideman
- Erika Polidori
- Callum Maskill
- Morgan Reimer
- Zoe Hicks
- Janet Leung
- Logan Forman
- Sara Groenewegen
- Dawn Bodrug
- Emma Entzminger
- Larissa Franklin
- Kianna Jones
- Caitlyn Wong
- Grace Messmer
- Morgan Rackel
Canada Elite Team:
- Avery Tucker
- Nicole Simpson
- Nicole Rivait
- Paige Simpson
- Jorde Chartrand
- Natasha Limbani
- Donnalea Barnett
- Olivia Simcoe
- Jana Want
- Madelyn McKinnon
- Caitlin Colley
- Peyton Bryden
- Avery Hess
- Julia Knowler
- Lauren Schurman
- Annabel Teperson
Chinese Taipei:
- Chia-Wen Shen
- Hsia-Ai Ke
- Szu-Shih Li
- Chi-Yun Lin
- Yi-Fan Ho
- Ching-Yu Chen
- Yi-Hsuan Su
- Ting-En Chiang
- Kuei-Ping Yeh
- An-Chi Yang
- Chi-Hsyan Yen
- YU-Ling Pan
- Hsuan Liu
- Chia-Yi Chen
- Ya-Ting Tu
- Feng-Chen LIn
Chinese Taipei Development:
- Hsi-Yen Chen
- Chiao-En Ma
- Yu-Hsuan Chen
- Hsin-Ling Hsu
- Yu-Ching Yi
- Chu-Ching Huang
- Pao-Hsiu Liao
- Wen-Hsuan Huang
- Yu-Ching Lo
- Pei-Jyuan Gao
- Yu-Lan Wang
- Yi-Yun Chung
- Pin-Wei Hu
- Yi-Shan Chu
- Chih-Ying Lin
Singapore:
- Michelle Chai
- Csen Csen Chan
- Jia En Chia
- Caelyn Choo
- Stefani Choong
- Teresa Chua
- Weien Cs
- Charlize Goh
- Kelly-Ann Goh
- Alexis Gok
- Adelia Koh
- Jalene Lee
- Shanice Lim
- Andrea Lim
- Kylene Loo
- Ratna Sari
- Cacia Tan
- Bowie Tan
- Janice Tan
222s:
- Mason Barclay
- Jillian Matsubara
- Cadence Colborn
- Charleigh Schuettler
- Tehya Armstrong
- Taitumn Reynen
- Tegan Livesay
- Avery Terpsma
- Kylee Banerd
- Emilee Boyer
- Lauren Lugtigheid
- Emma Frisky
- Haley Payne
- Abby McGlynn
- Emily Sampson
Czechia:
- Molentova Aneta
- Chaloupkova Amalie
- Kindermannova Katerina
- Cervenkova Lucie
- von Tsurikov Sara
- Berankova Karolina
- Kalcevova Amalie
- Kopecka Andela
- Vecerova Lucie
- Horackova Kristyna
- Groeslova Kamila
- Blazkova Roza
- Horova Lucie
- Frybova Karolina
- Koubova Tereza
- Vlckova Marketa
- Strakova Iva
- Holubcova, Katerina
Israel:
- Maddy Lewis
- Arizona Richie
- Amanda Licht
- Tara Vandewater
- Robyn Wampler
- Sydney Gilbert
- Jayden Kleiner
- Dylan Fischer
- Marissa Brody
- Zoe Levine
- Mia Forseter
- Taylor Williams
- Izzy Allen
- Sarah Jacobs
- Mylee Williams
- Siena Greenlinger
- Reese Fraser
- Remy Glassman
American Samoa:
- Ayla Tuua
- Matalafasi Fa’apito
- Farrah Steffany
- Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung
- Rita Tavita
- Braisey Rosa
- Delainia Ma’ae
- Tele Jennings
- Cairah Curran
- Kierstyn Aumua
- Martha Espenesa
- Charity Sevaaetasi
- Huntyr Ava
- Kailee Cuico
- Lafulafu Malepeai
- Kiarra Sells
- Faith Steffany
- Courntey Masunu
- Azarya Togafau
- Sina Talataina
China:
- Wang Mengru
- Wui Yuchen
- Wang Xiaoya
- Li Xin
- Li Xintian
- Chen Jiayi
- Zhou Menghuan
- Sang Yujuan
- Ding Xiaoyi
- Lu Xiaomin
- Cao Le
- Cai Xinru
- Gui Yuanyuan
- Wang Yarui
- Yan Siyu
- Sun Yue
- Yang Huiqui
- Xie Jiaxin
- Chai Yinan
- Zeng Zhilin
- He Xiaoyan
- Ren Min
- Lu Ying
- Xi Kailin
Venezuela:
- Yulexis Barrios
- Jarimar Pulido
- Yalianni Alvarado
- Veronica Antequera
- Elia Infante
- Diana Arcay
- Irene Rabasco
- Dayerlin Rivas
- Agapita Valor
- Marileys Maldonado
- Victor Duno
- Daniel Lima
- Ernie Macabales
Peru:
- Brunella Beteta Vilchez
- Romina Rafalla Cerna Celis
- Luciana Illary Chavez Espinoza
- Andrea Adely Cristina Coro Mamani
- Maria Fatima Elias Mora
- Nicole Irene Gooden Galan
- Kiana Akari Kadena Matsuda
- Amina Icma Larry Rilo
- Xiomara Rosario Llerena Paredes
- Carla Graciela Lobaton Rodriguez
- María Jesús Pizarro Hilario
- Maria Virginia Portocarrero Cornejo
- Raffaella Valentina Saenz Aguirre
- Wendoly Nicole Santa Cruz Laya
- Itati Manuela Susano Berru
- Alessandra Teruya Mugruza
- Aima Iliana Tohara Yshiki
- Adriana Eimi Yamakawa Oka
Brazil:
- Amanda Sayuri Handa
- Ana Luisa Pereira Cobas
- Ana Luiza Sayuri de Souza Yuaoca
- Angelina Sunahara Munhoz
- Barbara Woll
- Beatriz Narazaki
- Caroline Ayumi Mito
- Emanueli dos Santos da Silva
- Fernanda Ayumi Shiroma
- Gabriela Mit Luz
- Giovanna de Andrade Gurgel
- Helen Bianca Rodrigues Domingues
- Lais Naya Ihy
- Maria Paula Harumi Ueno
- Mayra Sayumi Akamine
- Nicole Anne Shultz
- Samira Mari Tanaka
- Veronica Lexi Puckett
New Zealand:
- Kamryn Coleman
- Yvanni Gibson
- Maddison Gerbes
- Stefanie Smith
- Kyla Thorstensen
- Sarahnaruth Pauga
- Keeana Henare
- Jade Calverley
- Poppy Priddle
- Mesha Shaw-Wallace
- Ireland Trevarthen
- Holly Jacobs
- Tyarn Bromhead-Lemalu
- Maysen Kurene-Iwikau
- Hailey Breakwell
- Zali Summers
How to Watch
Not only is the event devoted to allowing these world-class athletes to grow and prep for more international play, but it’s dedicated to providing inspiration and mentorship to younger athletes watching either in the stands or at home.
GameTime is bringing live coverage of the event through the Tournament Pass, available for $19.99. The pass provides access to every game from programs across North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Europe.
The Canada Cup Women’s International Championship Game will be held on July 12 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by a medal presentation ceremony.
2025 Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship
After 10 intense days of play, TC Colorado took home the gold medal in the International Division after taking down Canada 7-5.
Will Canada’s National Team be able to reclaim the Gold on home turf once again?
The most recent Canada Cup win for the team came in 2024, but they just qualified for the 2027 WBSC Women’s World Cup Finals in Redcliffe. A first-place finish at the 2026 WBSC World Cup Group Stage in Czechia put them one step closer to qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
Canada’s Elite Team will be right in the mix as well, as this team was designed to strengthen Canada’s pool of National Team athletes leading up to the Olympic Games.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02