College Softball Coaches Sound Off on Brutal Obstruction Call in WCWS Finals Game 1
Game one of the Women’s College World Series final is already off to controversy and the obstruction calls just continue to get crazier.
In a scoreless game through five innings, Logan Hallerman reached on a fielding error by Kaydee Bennett. She tried to steal second, but Reese Atwood threw down to Leighann Goode and was out by a mile. Gerry Glasco challenged the play for obstruction and the call came back saying that Goode’s left foot was in the baseline when she applied the tag, awarding Hallerman a second life.
With one out instead of two, Mihyia Davis took advantage of having a runner on and sent an RBI single to center field allowing Hallerman to score.
And did that start quite the conversation among some of softball’s greatest on social media.
Many are even calling upon college coaches, who have the right to vote about rules in an end-of-the-season survey, to actually take the time to open the survey and make a difference in the game.
Obstruction has been a clear problem this entire post-season, and this ridiculous call may have cost the Longhorns the game. In the post-game press conference, Texas’ head coach Mike White gave his input on the call that almost ruined the game for his team.
“I was on the rules committee a couple of years ago, and it's a tough deal because one of the things you want to be able to do is allow us to make softball plays,” White said. Obviously that was a softball play. It didn't work out. So, yes, we do need to maybe look at that and change it so that it's not written that way and allows a little more interpretation or leeway. We brought in the ruling that, if the throw takes you offline coming into home plate, you're allowed to go get the ball, and that was a good change. Now we need to look at some of these other things that are taking away these really great plays. That was a great throw and a great tag, but by the rule book, they had to call it the way they called it.”