Defensive Woes Cost No. 15 Oklahoma State in Loss to No. 19 Georgia
The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowgirls committed five errors in their 8-4 loss to the No. 19 Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.
Before Wednesday, OSU had not committed more than two errors in a single game all season.
It was an off night for the Cowgirls all around, as starting pitcher Ruby Meylan allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits over five innings. Both were season highs for the ace.
Before the loss, the most runs Meylan had given up all spring was four to Texas A&M on Feb. 15, and she gave up eight hits to UCLA on Feb. 14.
Georgia's 14 hits were a season high, with Jaydyn Goodwin and Dallis Goodnight recording three hits each. Tyler Ellison, Sarah Gordon, Emily Digby, and Paislie Allen each had two hits, while Lyndi Rae Davis, Mua Williams, Allen, and Goodnight all recorded an RBI.
"A pretty good day against a really quality pitcher,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said about the offense's performance. “I think it's a testament to the SEC and three straight weeks of playing top-10 teams and facing some of the top pitchers in the country.
"It doesn't ever get easy, but you get comfortable being in the fight, and we've been getting better. We've been doing a better job with our pitch selection, and I think our swings are starting to round back into shape a little bit. So, really proud of the way that we went at her today with our at-bats. We just kept applying pressure."
The Cowgirls got eight hits from eight different players but the Georgia pitchers prevented them from stringing much together.
Randi Roelling got the win, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. Lilli Backes closed out the night with her first save of the season.
The Cowgirls are staying in Georgia for two games against Georgia Tech and one versus Penn State while the Bulldogs head to Alabama for a three-game series against the Crimson Tide.