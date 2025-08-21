Driver Enters Guilty Plea After Oregon Crash That Shook Softball World
Johnathan James Dowdy of Coos Bay, Oregon, who earlier this year hit a Umpqua Community College softball team bus while under the influence and killed head softball coach Jami Strinz and first baseman Kiley Neveah Jones, has pleaded guilty.
The 32-year-old appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of third-degree assault, and five counts of fourth-degree assault, as well as driving with an expired license and DUII.
As part of the plea deal, Dowdy faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000, according to Coos County court documents obtained by KGW8 News, filed Aug. 20.
Oregon State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in Coos County at almost 10 p.m. on April 18. Dowdy was headed west when his truck crossed the center line and struck the eastbound bus containing members of the Umpqua Community College softball team.
According to Oregon Live, first responders found both empty and still-sealed beer cans scattered across the four-lane state route, and Dowdy’s blood-alcohol content was later registered at .22 percent.
Several members of the team were also hospitalized, as well as Dowdy, who was arrested after being released from the hospital.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident,” Umpqua president Rachel Pokrandt said in a social media statement.
“These individuals were cherished members of our campus — an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.”
Court records also show Dowdy was charged in January with a DUII case in Coos County. He had been cited numerous times since 2019 for driving with a suspended license and without insurance, and previously for driving without a license.
Dowdy's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Strinz, who was driving the bus, grew up playing softball in Oregon and helped launch the college softball team at Umpqua. 2025 was the inaugural season.
Jones, the standout student-athlete from Idaho, was an aspiring military police officer.
GoFundMe pages are still up and running to gather donations to help the families affected.