(UPDATED) First Softball, Now Baseball: Tulsa National Disqualified From Little League Southwest Region Tournament

UPDATE — [5:229 p.m. CT]: This story has been updated to include new developments involving a Temporary Restraining Order related to Tulsa National's disqualification.

Three leagues participating in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament filed a joint protest against Tulsa National Little League on Sunday morning and on Monday afternoon, the fate of Team Oklahoma was revealed.

Oklahoma has been disqualified from the Southwest Region Tournament, according to team representatives from Louisiana and Texas West.

Tulsa National Little League is facing another tournament controversy.



Just weeks after its softball team was removed from the Southwest Region Tournament, three leagues have filed a joint protest involving Tulsa National’s baseball program.https://t.co/lru4eB8muz — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) August 9, 2026

The Tulsa National softball program was disqualified just three weeks ago, reaching the championship game before being removed from the tournament due to an ineligible player.

The baseball program from Oklahoma had already earned a spot in the championship game. It was awaiting the winner of the Louisiana and Texas West semifinal game with a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., on the line.

The contest between Louisiana and Texas West slated for 2 p.m. CST on ESPN will now serve as the championship game.

Tulsa National Granted Temporary Restraining Order

Tulsa National parents, along with support from their district, hired an attorney hours after the team was disqualified and Boerne County Little League of Texas West was named the Southwest champion.

A Waco judge granted a temporary restraining order.

"Judge Ryan Luna of the 414th District Court has granted a Temporary Restraining Order sought by parents and players, with the support of Tulsa National Little League, following the disqualification of its 12U All-Star team from the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas," the press release from Christian Dennie of Dennie Sports Law states.

"Judge Luna has ordered the championship game to go forward on August 11th at 6 p.m. as scheduled. The winner of the game will go on to represent the Southwest Region in Williamsport. The winner of the game will be determined on the field where it should be decided."

An hour before first pitch on Monday, Little League International released a statement explaining the removal of Tulsa National from the Southwest Region Tournament.

"Following a recent protest related to the eligibility of players on the Tulsa National Little League Baseball team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has determined that a player who participated on the team during the International Tournament is ineligible," the statement reads.

"As a result, the committee has removed Tulsa National Little League from the Little League Baseball® Southwest Region Tournament and declared its previous game a forfeit. The decision of the Little League International Tournament Committee is final and binding.

"Based on the forfeit, the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament will conclude with a one-game championship between Texas West (Boerne Little League) and Louisiana (Ascension Parish Little League) on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 2 p.m. CT in Waco, Texas.

"To uphold the integrity of the International Tournament and provide an opportunity for every team, community, and, most importantly, child, to have a fair and equitable experience, Little League International relies on adult volunteers and parents to adhere to our Rules, Regulations, and Operating Policies. Little League International is committed to supporting all children impacted by this decision and will continue to provide support and administrative guidance to the families in Tulsa National Little League."