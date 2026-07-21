Little League Softball World Series Contender Disqualified From Southwest Region Tournament

Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) has been disqualified from the Southwest Region Tournament, moving the championship game from Wednesday to Tuesday evening, according to coaches from Eastbank Little League (Louisiana).

The winner of Tuesday's game between Greater Helotes Little League (Texas West) and Eastbank (Louisiana) will represent the Southwest Region at the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

The coaching staff from Louisiana confirmed the news in a phone call with Softball On SI on Tuesday afternoon.

The first pitch between Texas West and Louisiana is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.

BREAKING: Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) has been disqualified from the Southwest Region Tournament.



This is a developing story with more to come...https://t.co/GV3oLk5551 — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) July 21, 2026

Little League's Official Statement Following DQ of Tulsa National

"Following additional protests and information provided regarding the eligibility of players on the Tulsa National Little League Softball team, the Little League International Tournament Committee has determined that the adult volunteers and parents did not provide sufficient documentation to verify that all players are eligible to participate in the International Tournament based on either their school enrollment or bona fide habitation within the league’s official boundaries.

"As a result, the Tournament Committee has removed Tulsa National Little League from the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament and declared its previous game a forfeit. Accordingly, the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament will conclude with a one-game championship between Texas West (Helotes Little League) and Louisiana (Eastbank Little League) on July 21, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. CT in Waco, Texas. The decision of the Little League International Tournament Committee is final and binding.

"Eligibility for the International Tournament is governed by the Little League Rules, Regulations, and Operating Policies. To participate, a player must either reside within the league’s boundaries through bona fide habitation or attend a school located within those boundaries. The Tournament Committee works closely with local leagues to verify eligibility documentation and to review any challenges or protests brought to their attention throughout the tournament.

"These requirements help protect the integrity of the International Tournament by ensuring that every team, community, and, most importantly, child has the opportunity to participate in an environment that is fair, equitable, and consistent with the values of the Little League program, including community and integrity, and not solely for the opportunity to win."

🚨 UPDATE: The eligibility controversy at the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament continues to grow.



Two more teams have filed formal protests in Waco, bringing the total to three protests in three days.https://t.co/Rk87qPkQT8 — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) July 20, 2026