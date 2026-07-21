Little League Softball World Series Contender Disqualified From Southwest Region Tournament
Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) has been disqualified from the Southwest Region Tournament, moving the championship game from Wednesday to Tuesday evening, according to coaches from Eastbank Little League (Louisiana).
The winner of Tuesday's game between Greater Helotes Little League (Texas West) and Eastbank (Louisiana) will represent the Southwest Region at the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
The coaching staff from Louisiana confirmed the news in a phone call with Softball On SI on Tuesday afternoon.
The first pitch between Texas West and Louisiana is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Little League's Official Statement Following DQ of Tulsa National
"Following additional protests and information provided regarding the eligibility of players on the Tulsa National Little League Softball team, the Little League International Tournament Committee has determined that the adult volunteers and parents did not provide sufficient documentation to verify that all players are eligible to participate in the International Tournament based on either their school enrollment or bona fide habitation within the league’s official boundaries.
"As a result, the Tournament Committee has removed Tulsa National Little League from the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament and declared its previous game a forfeit. Accordingly, the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament will conclude with a one-game championship between Texas West (Helotes Little League) and Louisiana (Eastbank Little League) on July 21, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. CT in Waco, Texas. The decision of the Little League International Tournament Committee is final and binding.
"Eligibility for the International Tournament is governed by the Little League Rules, Regulations, and Operating Policies. To participate, a player must either reside within the league’s boundaries through bona fide habitation or attend a school located within those boundaries. The Tournament Committee works closely with local leagues to verify eligibility documentation and to review any challenges or protests brought to their attention throughout the tournament.
"These requirements help protect the integrity of the International Tournament by ensuring that every team, community, and, most importantly, child has the opportunity to participate in an environment that is fair, equitable, and consistent with the values of the Little League program, including community and integrity, and not solely for the opportunity to win."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.