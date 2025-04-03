FIU Softball Shocks No. 25 FAU Behind Megan Kruger’s Complete Game, Sammy Zelenka’s Heroics
Any and all momentum the No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls had coming into Wednesday's midweek matchup against Florida International, was halted.
The Panthers used a complete game gem from Megan Kruger and a clutch double from Sammy Zelenka to come from behind and down the Owls 5-2 at Felsberg Field.
FAU entered the game having won 14 of its past 15 and was coming off a sweep of UTSA, where the Owls outscored their opponent 38-5 in the three-game series.
"We came out with heart, and Megan Kruger threw an amazing game," Zelenka said after the win. "Our word for her in the circle was true confidence. We stayed confident, we were up, and we took every inning and we won it. That's what we were focusing on."
Zelenka finished the night 1-for-3 with a double and two runs driven in. Her third inning two-RBI ground-rule double couldn't have come at a better time as it proved to be the game-winning hit.
"They put a new pitcher in, we had one, and I just wanted to drive something deep because we had bases loaded," Zelenka added. "She beat me the first two strikes, but I came back, I was like let's relax and I hit it deep and it ended up working out in our favor."
In the circle, Kruger performed her job well. She pitched to contact and allowed her defense to work behind her, scattering 12 hits and one walk across seven innings. She didn't strike out any Owls but did record 15 fly outs and six ground outs.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but Zelenka put the Panthers up for good in the third, and Kennedy Byrd added insurance in the fourth with a line-drive RBI single.
FIU was also aggressive on the bases, taking advantage of five passes and five stolen bases. Paige Miller swiped two of the five bags.
FAU had five players with two hits each and used three pitchers to get through six innings.
FIU will continue Conference USA play with a road series at Sam Houston and FAU welcomes South Florida to Boca Raton for a three-game set. Both series begin on Friday.