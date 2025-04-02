Softball America Releases First In-Season Bracketology Update

Our first in-season college softball bracketology is here. 😆



There is no lack in story lines, @TexasTechSB makes the drive to Norman. @RazorbackSB & @cowgirlsb meet in the NCAA Tournament and Ruby Meylan sees her former team in Fayetteville.



👀 https://t.co/IlNjyMQAv8 pic.twitter.com/1ln9buvUC8