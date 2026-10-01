Former Lady Dukes Regional Director Faces $8 Million Judgment as Collection Process Begins

A former regional director connected to the Lady Dukes travel softball organization was ordered to pay more than $8 million after a federal lawsuit accused her of obtaining millions of dollars from a New Jersey man through fraudulent misrepresentation.

The latest docket entry in the case is a writ of garnishment issued on Aug. 10, 2026.

This lawsuit is separate from the ongoing legal action between Lady Dukes' owner and founder, James Lamar and Wooter Apparel.

Tamara S. Kidd, a Florida resident, is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by James M. Shadek in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in May 2024. Because they lived in different states, the case was brought to federal court under "diversity jurisdiction.”

The judgment includes $8,054,216 in damages, $15,000 in attorney's fees and $828.80 in costs. The court ordered her to pay the full amount after entering a final default judgment against her in May 2025.

Kidd’s connection to the case is important for the softball community because she previously served as the regional director for Florida, managed at least nine Lady Dukes teams across 2023 and 2024 and was also listed as an authorized member of Lady Dukes Central Florida, a Florida limited liability company registered in December 2022.

Kidd’s Lady Dukes Connection

The Lady Dukes operate through regional directors, with local leaders overseeing teams in their respective markets. Kidd briefly represented Florida and, as previously mentioned, was listed as a manager for at least nine teams over two years, according to records reviewed by Softball On SI.

Former Lady Dukes parents from Florida also provided Softball On SI with screenshots, which included context about her involvement with the teams and her position within the organization.

Kidd's name also appeared as a staff member on at least one Lady Dukes team profile on GameChanger.

The LLC for Lady Dukes Central Florida was filed on Dec. 15, 2022, with Kidd and Kristen L. Shea listed as authorized members.

However, the company was administratively dissolved on Sept. 22, 2023, after failing to file an annual report. Despite the dissolution of the LLC, Kidd remained affiliated with the Lady Dukes in a management role through the 2024 season, per the USSSA Director’s Center.

Kidd was also listed as a member of four other businesses in Central Florida, including Triangle Sports, My Trip’In Travel, Pinnacle Indoor Training and Nottalotta Ranch. All four companies were administratively dissolved on Sept. 27, 2024, when none filed annual reports.

Kidd posted on Facebook in 2023, sharing her plans for Pinnacle Indoor Training and Lady Dukes Central Florida. She publicly thanked Lamar and his wife for a meeting she claimed to have had with them the previous night. Lamar is married to Duke University head softball coach Marissa Young.

Tamara Kidd posted on Facebook about working with the Lady Dukes in 2023. | Facebook

“When your (sic) fresh off the beach and are excited about the future of Pinnacle Indoor Training LLC and Lady Dukes - Central Florida you come straight to work,” Kidd shared. “Thank you JD Lamar Ill and wife for the amazing meeting and time last night it was a blessing meeting with you both…”

Lamar and the Lady Dukes are not named in Kidd’s case.

The $8.07 Million Judgment

Shadek sued Kidd in May 2024, alleging she obtained more than $8 million from him through fraudulent misrepresentations.

While the court granted relief on the fraudulent misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement claims, it denied relief on the elder abuse, civil theft and promissory estoppel claims.

According to the complaint, Shadek was 71 years old and had experienced significant health problems, including kidney failure that required dialysis and 24-hour home care in 2022. He was also diagnosed on the spectrum in March 2023 and his caretaker described him as "socially different, having difficulty maintaining conversations and understanding the flow of conversation, and said he relied on her to communicate his needs and wants."

Shadek allegedly leaned on Kidd for friendship during a time in his life when he felt isolated and lonely, according to the filing.

The complaint alleged that Shadek and Kidd had communicated for years, starting in 2016. But they never met in person.

Kidd repeatedly told Shadek that she needed money for various reasons, including taking care of her children, escaping an abusive partner and paying bills. She also repeatedly told Shadek that she would repay the money she borrowed, according to court documents.

Shadek characterized other allegations in the complaint as urgent financial emergencies. The complaint states that Kidd told him her car had been wrecked or towed and that she needed money for repairs or release so she could go to work.

Another alleged incident was when Kidd allegedly told Shadek that she was stranded on an island with her daughter and couldn’t leave unless he sent her money.

Shadek further alleged that Kidd knowingly made false statements to persuade him to send large sums of money. He also alleged that she told him she would repay him for the money she borrowed, with interest.

According to court documents, Shadek alleged that Kidd received approximately $8,054,216 from him between January 2016 and March 2024 through checks and electronic transfers, including Zelle and PayPal.

Some of the alleged transfers include $7,700 in 2016, $120,000 in 2017, $370,000 in 2019, more than $100,000 in 2020, $330,000 in 2021 and another $14,000 in 2024.

The complaint also identified My Trip’In Travel among the recipients of some of the payments Shadek allegedly made at Kidd’s direction.

Kidd was served with the lawsuit in June 2024 but failed to respond, which resulted in the clerk entering a default against her in August 2024.

After an evidentiary hearing in April 2025, the magistrate judge recommended that Shadek receive $8,070,044.80, and the court adopted that recommendation in May 2025.