Former Minnesota State Softball Star Wins Epic Battle on NBC's 'The Voice'
Cori Kennedy had a feeling something bad was about to happened when she took the stage for her first battle round.
And by bad, that obviously means good.
Kennedy, 28, paired up with Aubrey Nicole, 20, to perform their own version of "Somethin' Bad," originally performed by country superstars Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
Each contestant brought their own flair to the performance, but team leader, Reba McEntire, could only choose one winner.
Plot twist.
McEntire chose Kennedy as the winner but also used her “save” option to keep Nicole around for at least another week.
The performance pitted two aspiring country artists against each other but made for magical television. It was high-energy and had all four coaches rocking out in the chairs.
It also left the four coaches impressed and unsure of who McEntire should choose to move forward.
"Reba, you've done it again," said Snoop Dogg. "You always find people that you see something in them and once we get a chance to hear them after they sat with you, we see and hear the excellence that you seen when we probably had no clue. Ya'll made something bad, something good."
"That was a real battle," Niall Horan added. "That's how you do it and as you were singing together, you could still hear the two voice very individually, two very different voices."
"I truly enjoyed what you gals put together," McEntire said before making her decision. "It was good in rehearsal but it just went up. Thank ya'll for putting all the work in."
“If I could be anyone, I would be Reba McEntire, but not today and not right now,” said Michael Bublé after the performance. “I don’t know how she could choose one of you over the other.”
McEntire announced the Division II Softball National Champion as the winner, and when it was time for Nicole to address her coach, the Hall of Famer pressed her save button. Not long after, Snoop Dogg did the same thing.
"Aubrey just performed her ass off," Snoop said. "That was a hell of a performance. I actually said Cori so that [Reba] could take Cori, so that I could take [Aubrey]. So half of the plan worked. But it’s just the other half. I didn’t think [Reba] would save [Aubrey]."
The next five words out of Aubrey's mouth delivered a big blow to Snoop but put a smile on McEntire's and Kennedy's face.
"Snoop, I love you, but," Nicole said about staying on Team Reba. "I’m going to have to go with my girl."