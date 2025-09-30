NCAA Softball Champion Joins Team Reba on NBC's 'The Voice'
Cori Kennedy went from winning an NCAA Division II National Championship with Minnesota State in 2017 to going viral for her hitting lessons on social media.
On Monday night, Kennedy went viral again for another reason.
The former catcher appeared on NBC's hit singing competition, "The Voice," earning two chair turns and choosing Team Reba (McEntire) over Team Michael Bublé.
Kennedy spent four seasons with the Mavericks from 2016 to 19, playing in 201 games. She had a career batting average of .294, recording 166 hits in 565 career at-bats. She had 33 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 96 runs batted in, and 90 runs scored.
The 28-year-old from Kasson-Mantorville, Minn., took the stage and won over the coaches with her rendition of "Why Not Me" by The Judds, but it was her original song about the judges that stole the spotlight.
“I actually wrote a song about me meeting the four of you," Kennedy said. "Is it okay if I play it for you?”
Snoop Dogg leaned forward and fired back, “Give it to me, girl!”
"Well, I'm just a girl from a zero stoplight town / Minnesota roots and wearing hand me downs / From dreaming in the dark, I stepped out and rejoiced / My grandma won't believe me that I'm singing on 'The Voice'," Kennedy sang.
Kennedy dedicated at least one line of each verse to each coach.
"Snoop, I didn't grow up on your rhythm or your rhyme / But I know, so I think we'll be just fine / Ms. Reba, you raised me right on the sitcom screen / A single mom who works two jobs / My redhead fancy queen," Kennedy continued.
"Niall, your Irish smile lit up my teenage days / I was only smitten for Harry on my One Direction phase / Mr. Bublé you sing like a Christmas star / But have you ever tried to jumpstart a frozen Minnesota car?" she smiled.
Kennedy concluded her original song by singing, "I'm not sure what I've done or why they even picked me / I must be doing something right, I'm singing on NBC."
The judges reacted with smiles, cheers and applause. However, one coach was moved to tears when it was time to talk to Kennedy.
"I'm just so thrilled to be back on 'The Voice' and to hear your voice on that stage singing," McEntire said while fighting tears. "Oh, it just took me back to Tennessee. Makes me homesick. Your voice is wonderful, such power."
As an aspiring country artist, Bublé didn't have much of a chance to persuade Kennedy, but he did try to convince her to choose him by showing off his socks featuring McEntire's face.
Bublé made Kennedy laugh but there was only once choice for Kennedy in her mind.
"It's Reba every day, all day!"