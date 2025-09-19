Former MLB All-Star Explains Why Softball’s Future Has Never Been Brighter
Adrián González was in awe as he looked around the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City during a Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X event.
It wasn't because he was playing at the Triple-A of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but because the crowd was mostly there to see who he was competing with and against.
For the first time, MLB opted to bring in a team stacked with softball power. The Oklahoma Sooners were represented with their own squad, which included Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, and Tiare Jennings.
Head coach Patty Gasso threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and González competed alongside Coleman and Romero.
"The experience in Oklahoma City was so special, just because, you know, like you said, Sooner softball is everything there, and, it was just that," Gonzalez told Softball On SI via Zoom.
"The atmosphere, the fans, and being able to participate with both Jayda and Sydney, and seeing them enjoy the moment of winning and being a part of it all, and then being able to compete against the all-girls team, that was a lot of fun."
González and the Dodgers pulled out the victory over the Sooners, earning them a spot set in the finals in Salt Lake City starting Friday at 7 p.m. MT
However, Coleman and Romero will be opposite of their former teammate, representing the Wild Card team, while Gonzalez competes with Texas A&M star Mya Perez and baseball's Grady Emerson.
The former All-Star is in a unique situation because he competed in multiple events and won twice with different teammates. Per event rules, he will have to compete with his first team.
While Gonzalez was upset that he couldn't play with both teams, he has recognized just how unique the event is and the platform softball has been given. In Oklahoma City, he was the only male competing in the championship round.
"You know, it's pretty fun to watch," Gonzalez said about softball. "It's pretty fun to see, and it's great to see, because having two daughters myself. I can now see it's a career. It's not just go to college, play it, and, you know, hopefully go to the Olympics. It's a career."
Home Run Derby X Finals Weekend Participants
Washington Nationals
Ryan Zimmerman
Ali Newland
Ian Desmond
Kansas City Royals
Mike Moustakas
Tiare Jennings
Bri Ellis
Salt Lake Bees
Jose Reyes
Hannah Flippen
Cole Tucker
Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Pillar
Rachel Garcia
Devon Travis
St. Louis Cardinals
Tyler Albright
Taylor Shumaker
Rick Ankiel
New York Yankees
Nick Swisher
Jocelyn Alo
Todd Frazier
Wild Card
Chris McHugh
Jayda Coleman
Sydney Romero
Los Angeles Dodgers
Adrián González
Mya Perez
Grady Emerson
Q&A: Adrian Gonzalez on Softball Stars Showcasing Talent at Home Run Derby X
Softball On SI: You're competing with Mya Perez this weekend, let's talk hitting. Like you, she is a left-handed power hitter. What are your thoughts?
Gonzalez: She creates some really great power, like you said, it's a very, like, short, compact, and, like, just this quick, like, hands and wrists, and, like, just this, like, bam, and then the ball just jumps, right? And then when she gets it up in the air, it feels like the ball is not gonna go over the fence, and then it just keeps carrying, and carrying, and carrying, and then it goes over the fence.
I would get a lot of that, you know, comments from the outfielders that it's like, oh, I thought I was gonna catch that ball, and then it ended up over the fence. You know, you just create some great spin that the ball just keeps traveling.
Softball On SI:
Softball On SI: Who has impressed you the most?
Gonzalez: I would say… power Jocelyn Allo. Her power and, you know, her ability to hit home runs to center field, Jocelyn Alo, I would say that.
Defensively, Jayda was incredible, and I know she's an incredible defender, but she dove for a ball that she wasn't able to catch, but just the amount of ground she covered and almost caught that ball, it was like, wow, she really got after it, you know? And just that… that desire to make that play was so impressive, because it's Home Run Derby X, you don't have to lay out.
Softball On SI: Who has surprised you?
Gonzalez: I can't pick one out that surprised me. I think they've all surprised me, because you just see it, and you're just like, man, she can hit, man, she can hit. I would love to see them in action on a daily basis, because then you get to really get to study how they play, and what they're great at, and defensive instincts, you know, all this other stuff. But they've all really surprised me. They're just amazing.
Softball On SI: After watching all these women in a baseball competition, are you willing to take an at-bat against a softball pitcher?
Gonzalez: Oh, for sure. 100 percent. I can adjust. I can shorten up my swing.
I know my typical swing wouldn't cut it in softball, that I do know, but I did did play fastpitch softball growing up in Tijuana, so I can adjust.
Home Run Derby X Finals Weekend Schedule
Friday
- 5:30 p.m. MT: Gates open
- 7 p.m. MT: Quarterfinals begin
Saturday
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. MT: HRDX youth clinic
- 5:30 p.m.: Gates open
- 7 p.m.: Semifinals and finals begin