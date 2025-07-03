Former Nebraska Softball Pitcher Transfers to Big Ten Foe
A former Nebraska softball pitcher will stay in the Big Ten as Caitlin Olensky has signed with Maryland ahead of the 2026 season after announcing her decision to enter the transfer portal on May 27.
Olensky saw limited action in her two seasons at Nebraska. This past season, she only appeared in seven games with one start. She allowed six runs on 11 hits in 8.2 innings of work and added eight strikeouts.
In her freshman campaign, Olensky pitched in 16 contests and held a 3-2 record with a 3.30 ERA. She pitched in 46.2 innings and allowed 23 runs on 47 hits with 27 strikeouts.
The Montville, New Jersey native, will have the chance to play a lot closer to home with the Terrapins. She will hope to add even more depth to Maryland's pitching staff which brings back five pitchers from the 2025 roster.
Olensky announced the decision on social media Wednesday afternoon.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining.