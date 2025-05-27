Nebraska Softball Loses Pitcher to Transfer Portal
Nebraska Softball has lost one of its pitchers to the transfer portal.
After two seasons, Caitlin Olensky will look for a new home. Olensky saw limited action with the Huskers. She appeared in 16 games in her first season, pitching in 46.2 innings and finishing with a 3-2 record.
In her sophomore campaign, Olensky only appeared in seven games with 8.2 innings of work. Competing against ace Jordy Bahl as well as Hannah Caminzind and Kylee Magee, she struggled to break into the lineup.
Olensky confirmed the decision on X.
Nebraska just wrapped up one if its best seasons in program history after finishing with an overall record of 43-15 with a loss to Tennessee in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super regional- just one win away from its fourth WCWS appearance in program history.
Olensky will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.