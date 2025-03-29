Former Sooner Shines as No. 14 Tennessee Shocks No. 2 Oklahoma in Extra Innings
Sophia Nugent spent two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners until something in her gut told her she needed a change.
The change led her to Knoxville, and on Friday night, she lifted the No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols to an upset victory over her former team, the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, 5-2 in eight innings.
Tennessee snapped Oklahoma's 9-game home winning streak.
The stage was set for Nugent after McKenna Gibson singled with one out in the top of the eighth. Nugent got a pitch she could handle on the outer half from OU starter Sam Landry and blasted a two-run shot to right-center field, giving the Lady Vols a 4-2 lead.
Nugent didn't have words after the game.
“Honestly,” Nugent said, “it was breathtaking.”
Nugent won two national championships with Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023 before entering the transfer portal. The catcher was blocked from consistent playing time because of Kinzie Hansen.
“Of course, Sophia Nugent would be the one to hit the ball out,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said.
The moment didn't appear to be too big for Nugent who had been fighting emotions before her return to Norman. However, she was able to settle in and just do her job for her teammates.
“You can’t come back to a school you spent two years at and not have some emotions about it, but I think she’s done such a good job of handling those,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “But at the end of the day, it all happens between the white lines — 60 feet and turn left.”
The magical moment for Nugent wouldn't have been possible without an incredible defensive play from Gabby Leach in the bottom of the seventh. The right fielder's throw home was perfect and OU's Hannah Coor was tagged out to send the game into extras. Had she scored, it would have been game over.
Laura Mealer put the exclamation point on the day by scoring the final run to give the Lady Vols a 5-2 lead. The shortstop led UT with three hits.
Karlyn Pickens earned the win in the circle, limiting the Sooners to just one run on six hits across 5.2 innings of relief. She struck out six.
The two teams return to action Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on ESPN.