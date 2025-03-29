No. 3 LSU Makes Statement with Run-Rule Victory Against No. 10 South Carolina
After waiting out an hour-long weather delay, the No. 3 LSU Tigers flexed their muscle in an 11-3 run-rule victory over the No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Park.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first and second innings and added three in the third.
“The offense set a good tone,” said LSU head coach Beth Torina. “I think they found a lot of good ways to get on base and drew a lot of walks. That helps you get the crooked-number innings. The offense was definitely the star of the show tonight.”
Infielders Danieca Coffey and Tori Edwards and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey paced the offense with two hits each. Edwards led the Tigers with five runs batted in, while Maci Bergeron and Coffey both scored three runs.
Sydney Berzon improved to 14-1, allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk. She struck out four in the complete-game effort.
“Sydney [Berzon] was awesome tonight,” said Torina. “We probably got a little ahead of us at the end trying to finish the game, but overall, I thought she was awesome tonight. I saw a lot of good things she’s been working on for a good bit.”
Bergeron got LSU on the board in the first with a three-run home run, her eighth long ball of the year.
Edwards launched her third grand slam of the spring in the bottom of the second inning and extended the LSU lead to 8-0. The blast ties her with former Tiger infielder Shemiah Sanchez as the only two players in program history to have three grand slams in a single season.
Nealy Lamb took the loss for South Carolina. She only recorded one out and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.