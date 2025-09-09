High School Softball Team Injured in Oklahoma School Bus Crash
An Oklahoma high school softball team was traveling home from a game when the unthinkable happened.
Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, the Oklahoma City-area softball team was involved in a crash that left several members of the team and coaching staff severely injured.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 13 people were on board, and at least six were taken to hospitals. Still, there was no word on how many students were injured, according to CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV.
The players were still in uniform.
First responders on the scene told the news outlet that multiple people were ejected from the bus, which rolled several times before coming to a complete stop following the collision.
The team was traveling from a game in Anadarko along State Highway 152 when their vehicle crashed near County Street 2760.
"This evening, our Minco Softball team was in a serious accident west of Minco," stated Minco Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Sims in a Facebook post on Monday night. "Multiple individuals on the bus were severely injured. We will be closing school tomorrow. We will also provide updates as we are permitted. Please keep these student-athletes, coaches, and their families in your prayers."
OHP troopers closed all lanes of the highway for nearly four hours while crews cleared the scene. It has since been reopened.
The bus driver, who also happens to be one of the coaches, was confirmed to be one of the injured, according to local ABC News affiliate KOCO.
KOCO 5 reported at least five ambulances leaving the scene.
Several people from Oklahoma took to social media after the news of the crash broke to express their thoughts and prayers for the Minco community.
"Wendy and I are praying for the Minco softball team and their families following last night's school bus accident," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stated. "We pray for healing, strength and peace for everyone involved and for the Minco community."
Former Oklahoma Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain Gipson posted as well, stating that she is praying for the team and everyone involved.
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford added that his family is praying for the team.
"Cindy and I join all of Oklahoma in praying for our neighbors in Minco tonight. May God give healing and comfort to each of the players and passengers, their families, and the entire community."
As of Tuesday morning, there has not been a report regarding fatalities. However, a few remain in critical condition.